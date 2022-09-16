Judge names Raymond Deere special master over Donald Trump’s request to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

US District Judge Raymond Derry is the senior judge for the Eastern District of New York.

Derry has served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

A federal judge on Thursday appointed former chief federal judge Raymond Deary of Brooklyn, who also served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, to serve as a special master to review documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

But U.S. District Judge Allyn Cannon refused to lift her temporary ban on the Justice Department reviewing documents for its criminal investigation. The department has appealed that part of its ruling.

Cannon appointed Deary at Trump’s request to conduct an independent review of thousands of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, including dozens marked “secret” or “top secret.”

Cannon ordered Trump to pay 100% of the review’s costs. She also granted access to all documents, including classified records, under controlled access conditions.

The Justice Department, which opposed the special master as unnecessary, accepted Deere because of his experience in national security cases and with attorney-client privilege issues.

But Cannon refused to allow the Justice Department to continue reviewing nearly 100 classified documents while a special master reviewed them. The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on August 8, looking for evidence of mishandling of national defense documents or obstruction of justice under the Espionage Act.

“Indeed, if the court were willing to accept the government’s submissions that select portions of the seized material – without exception – are government property not subject to any privileges, and did not believe that a special master would serve a meaningful purpose, the court would have . denied plaintiff’s special master request,” Cannon wrote.

Prosecutors argued their criminal review was urgent because the documents contained national security secrets. But Cannon said she was not persuaded to handle the documents piecemeal or to trust the government’s record characterization.

“First, there is no real suggestion by the government of any cognizable emergency or imminent disclosure of classified information arising from plaintiff’s alleged unlawful retention of seized property,” Cannon wrote.

The government appealed the part of its decision that halted its investigation to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

FBI agents found 11,000 documents, including 54 marked “Secret” and 18 “Top Secret.” Another 48 blank folders had “classified banners” and 42 folders were marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistant.”

Trump’s lawyers argued that there was “no indication that any of the alleged ‘classified records’ were released to anyone” and said the Secret Service was protecting Mar-a-Lago.

But former national security officials told USA TODAY that the series of highly sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago would normally only be read in a government-authorized secure room and then locked away in a safe. Federal authorities said there is no government-authorized room for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that the discovery adds to communications between him and lawyers, which investigators should not have access to under attorney-client privilege. The government has identified 520 pages that fall under potential privilege. Cannon ruled that an independent review by a special master would provide Trump with greater fairness.

Derry is the Senior District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, which includes Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. After serving four years as U.S. attorney in the district, Deere was nominated to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1986.