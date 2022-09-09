New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Judge Jeanine Pirro is once again uncovering America’s most impressive castles.

Her program was “Castles USA,” season four Now available for streaming on Fox NationHighlights four forts across the country.

Pyrrhus first explored Castello de Amorosa in Napa Valley.

New episodes of judge Jeanine Pirro’s Fox Nation series explore ‘castles fit for a fairy tale’

It is the only authentic 13th-century Tuscan castle winery in America.

The medieval-style castle was originally built for fourth-generation winemaker Dario Sattuy and is now one of the most popular wineries in the region.

Pirro then proceeded to explore Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, New York – an ornate villa designed by painter Frederick Church.

Known as the Church’s Living Masterpiece, the 250-acre property is now a National Historic Landmark for visitors to enjoy daily.

Arriving in the Empire State, Pirro travels to the Manhattanville College campus in Purchase, New York to check out Reed Castle.

The Renaissance Revival was completed in 1892 as a private home for Whitelaw Reed, diplomat and owner of The New York Herald Tribune.

Pirro’s final stop was at the stone walls of Cairnwood Estate in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania.

Built in 1895 by industrialist John Pitcairn, the Gilded Age castle was architecturally inspired by French Renaissance and classic Greek and Roman influences.

