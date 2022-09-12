New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Judge Jeanine of Fox News said the burglary at the home of Democratic Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and why the cash was not stolen on “The Five” did not add up.

Judge Jeanine Pirro: Let me tell you something. She has two guns that are registered that she doesn’t have licenses for, okay? Only two guns were stolen, but they were “safe and secure in Brink’s lock box”. How they are referring to someone who is allegedly Hispanic – they didn’t tell us How did they get the description? Since no one is home. Maybe they have the ring thing or I don’t know. But how does the criminal not take the cash?

Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass says home burglarized, two guns stolen

No identification number, no fingerprints? No jewelry, nothing but a box that you hope contains two guns? Brinks lock boxes do not have a glass cover. She has some issues, okay? Since she is gun related, she is only registered, not a permit. She has had it for 40 years and never bothered to get a permit. I don’t know what’s going on, but I’ll tell you what, all my antennas are here. Something is completely off. No criminal walks in and takes cash.

Watch the full discussion here: