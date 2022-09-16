New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The judge presiding over the Lori Valo DeBelle case considered a motion to ban cameras from the courtroom during a hearing Tuesday.

According to the East Idaho News, both prosecutors and DeBelle’s attorneys support the proposed ban on cameras in courtrooms during the trial, which begins in January.

Lori Vallo, 49, and her then-husband, 54, are accused of killing Vallo’s two children and collecting Social Security benefits that were in the children’s names after their deaths.

Valo, the so-called “cult mom,” and her husband were both indicted in May 2021 on charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit related first-degree murder. about the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan, 17, Joshua “JJ” Vallo, 7, as well as Tammy Debell, Debell’s ex-wife.

Prosecutors claim the couple was involved in an apocalyptic religious belief that allegedly justified the killings.

Her children had been missing for several months, and police said the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then moved to Hawaii. The children’s bodies were later found underground on DeBelle’s property in Idaho.

According to the report, Valo’s attorney, Jim Archibald, argued that having cameras in the courtroom would require her to “prove her innocence instead of the state having to prove her guilty.”

Both the prosecution and the defense said they believed in freedom of the press, saying they “don’t believe that includes broadcasting.”

“We allowed the media police ourselves and what did they do? They put microphones on our tables and cameras in our faces,” Archibald said.

According to the report, both the defense and the prosecution said the “unrelenting media exposure” could hinder Valo from getting a fair trial.

Several news channels filed a petition opposing the proposal.

This was said by the lawyers of the news organizations News outlet Court orders have been followed in previous hearings.

“It’s unfortunate that the counselors were misled into not noticing the microphones, but they were approved first and foremost with the cameras,” Wright said. “There’s a significant difference between telling this court that the courtroom should be open, but only to people who want to physically come and sit in the courtroom, because if that’s broadcast to other people, then her rights are now in jeopardy.”

