Judge Graham won’t let testimony delay election hearings

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham can’t postpone her appearance before a special grand jury to investigate then-President Donald Trump. and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, A federal judge said Friday.

Earlier this week, US District Judge Lee Martin ordered Mae Graham to honor his subpoena for the grand jury. Graham’s lawyers appealed that order to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals and asked May to stay her ruling while that appeal is pending. May rejected that request in her order on Friday.

Graham is currently scheduled to appear on Tuesday. But he still has another motion to stay May’s ruling pending before the 11th Circuit.

Representatives for Graham did not immediately respond to messages Friday seeking comment.

Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis opened the investigation early last year and in July filed petitions seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers and associates, including Graham.

Lawyers for the South Carolina Republican argued that a provision of the US Constitution provides absolute protection against a senator being questioned about legal actions. But the judge said there are “substantial areas of potential grand jury inquiry” outside the scope of that provision. The judge also rejected Graham’s argument that the principle of “sovereign immunity” protects a US senator from being subpoenaed by a state prosecutor.

Graham also argued that Willis, also a Democrat, had not demonstrated the extraordinary circumstances necessary to compel testimony from a high-ranking official. But the judge disagreed, finding that Willis had shown “extraordinary circumstances and a special need” for Graham’s testimony on issues related to the alleged attempt to influence or disrupt an election in Georgia.

Willis and her team said they want to ask Graham about two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff after the 2020 general election. During those calls, Graham “asked about reconsidering some of the absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition.

Graham “referred to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates. Trump’s campaign ,” she wrote.

Republican and Democratic state election officials across the country, courts and even Trump’s attorney general found there was insufficient evidence of voter fraud to affect the election results.

Follow AP coverage of the Trump investigations here: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump