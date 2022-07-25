Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can’t question voter fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to illegally interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. A judge ruled Monday that lawmakers who falsely signed a certificate that Trump won the state cannot be questioned.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent in the November lieutenant governor election. McBurney said during last week’s hearing that Willis’ decision to host the fundraiser was “‘What were you thinking?’ moment. The optics are terrible.”

The judge said Willis could still ask other witnesses about Jones, but could not bring charges against him. Instead, the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, a nonpartisan association of Georgia district attorneys, must appoint another prosecutor to decide whether any charges should be brought against Jones, one of the state’s “16 duly elected and qualified Georgia Republicans.” voters.

“Today’s ruling is a huge victory for our campaign — but more importantly, for due process and the rule of law in Georgia,” Jones said in an emailed statement.

Willis’ office is still reviewing the order and did not have an immediate comment, said spokesman Jeff DeSantis.

The judge’s decision Monday will have no real impact on the future of Willis’ comprehensive investigation into what Willis called a “multi-state, coordinated plan” by Trump’s campaign to influence the outcome of the 2020 election. But it served as a rebuke to Willis and gave ammunition to critics who accused her of a politically motivated case.

McBurney said in his order that Willis reserves the right to host the fundraiser, but that her decision “will have consequences.”

“She delivered her office’s adversary against that of Senator Jones. Since then, she has publicly (in her pleadings) labeled Senator Jones the ‘target’ of the grand jury investigation,” the judge wrote. “This scenario creates a plain — and real and unbearable — conflict. . Any decision the district attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it.

Willis is serving as “legal advisor” to the special grand jury And she and her prosecutors “will largely shape the grand jury investigation by subpoenaing witnesses and leading their investigation,” McBurney wrote in his order.

The order states that Willis and her team may not subpoena Jones or seek any records from him, may not publicly characterize him as the subject or target of a special grand jury investigation, and may not ask the special grand jury to include any recommendations about him. Its final report.

McBurney denied a request by 11 other people who signed the false election certificate to disqualify Willis from their cases and refused to quash subpoenas for them.

Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was empaneled in May at her request. A special grand jury does not issue an indictment but issues recommendations when its investigation is complete. It will be up to Willis to decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.