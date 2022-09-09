New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal judge has dismissed former President Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and several other prominent figures involved in creating a story that he and his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida in March, alleging that Clinton and her associates “perpetrated an unconscionable plot” and “conspired to spin a maliciously false narrative” that Trump colluded with Russia.

This week, US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks threw out the lawsuit, saying “many” of Trump’s claims “are not supported by any legal authority” and the lawsuit lacks “substance.”

Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC, officials involved in Russia probe

Middlebrooks said Trump’s lawsuit “is not seeking compensation for any legal damages,” but instead “is trying to present a two-hundred-page political manifesto detailing his grievances against his opponents, and that’s not a proper forum . . .”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, told Fox News on Friday that the former president’s lawyers plan to appeal the decision to dismiss the case.

“We strongly disagree with the opinion issued by the court today,” Habba said. “Not only is it fraught with misapplications of the law, it ignores numerous independent government investigations that substantiate our claim that the defendants conspired to frame our client and undermine the 2016 presidential election.”

Habba added: “We will immediately appeal this decision.”

Trump sued Clinton, her 2016 presidential campaign, the DNC, law firm Perkins Coe, former Clinton campaign lawyers Michael Sussman and Mark Elias, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former Clinton campaign chairman John Clinton. Podesta, opposition research firm Fusion GPS, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and more.

Perkins Coy is an anti-Trump document funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. The unverified anti-Trump document was authored by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign by law firm Perkins Coe.

The document served as the basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Despite acquittal, Sussman’s Durham trial adds to evidence Clinton campaign conspired to tie Trump to Russia

Former Clinton attorneys Mark Elias — a partner at Perkins Coe — and Michael Sussman were charged with making false statements as part of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. FBI. Susman was found innocent.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr appointed John Durham as US Attorney from Connecticut in 2019 to investigate the origins of the FBI’s original Russia probe, or Crossfire Hurricane, which began in July 2016 with the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017. It was shortly after Mueller wrapped up his years-long investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded or coordinated with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Targeting Trump: A look at investigations involving the former president; From Russia to Mar-a-Lago

Mueller’s investigation found no illegal or criminal coordination between Trump or the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Trump-Russia allegations have spurred not only federal law enforcement investigations but Congress as well.

Neither the House nor Senate investigations found evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

“This is one of the greatest political scandals in history,” Trump told Fox News earlier this year. “For three years, I had to fight her, and fight those crooked people, and you never get your reputation back.”

“Where can I get my glory back?” Trump said once again.