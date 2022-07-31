type here...
Entertainment Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing...
Entertainment

Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1960s

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)A federal judge in New York City A lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexual abuse A 12-year-old girl in 1965.

According to court documents, the prosecutor voluntarily dropped the case Thursday. Manhattan Federal Judge Catherine Polk Failla officially dismissed the filing “with prejudice,” That means the case cannot be refilled.

Who is Robert Zimmerman?
Dillon’s attorneys claimed Wednesday that the prosecutor failed to produce court-ordered documents, including text messages and emails. Dillon’s attorneys said the plaintiff, now identified in the lawsuit as a woman in her 60s by the initials “JC,” “destroyed evidence directly related to the central factual allegations in this case.”
“This case is over. It’s outrageous that it was brought up in the first place,” said Orrin Snyder, Dylan’s lead attorney. He added that the case was a “lawyer-driven sham” and that he was glad it was dismissed.
A 2021 lawsuit accused Dillon of befriending the plaintiff, “in order to lower her inhibitions with the intent of sexually assaulting her, which he did, with the provision of drugs, alcohol and physical violence, which caused her emotional trauma and psychological damage. Days.”
Read on
The lawsuit alleges the abuse took place in Dylan’s apartment here Chelsea Hotels in New York City when plaintiff was 12 years old.
2021: A lawsuit accuses Dylan of sexually assaulting a girl in 1965

2021: A lawsuit accuses Dylan of sexually assaulting a girl in 1965
In a statement after the filing last year, a spokesperson for Dylan said “the 56-year-old’s claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”
CNN has reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney for comment.
Dylan Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, MinnesotaIn the 1940s.
He has sold more than 125 million records during his career. Some of his best known songs include “The Times They’re A-Changed,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
In 2008, Dylan won a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for “popular music marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power and its profound influence on American culture”. He was given this award in 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature “Having created new poetic expressions in the great American song tradition.”

Previous articleTexas man dies after girlfriend stabs him in apartment: police
Next articleStop allowing the media, anonymous sources to attack the intelligence and work ethic of black athletes | opinion

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

MSNBC Guest Says Herschel Walker Is ‘What Republicans Want From Their Negroes’

off Video The Nation's Eli Mistle Calls Herschel Walker 'What the Republicans...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Inside Britain’s first refugee team

'Uheach of these boys has a story to tell,” says Fethi Ahmed, looking out over the dried-up playground...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary case expected Monday

Finally, Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns and the NFL are getting closer to knowing the fate of the...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Tensions on Kosovo-Serbian border escalate amid protests and shootings

“We will pray for peace and strive for peace, but there will be no surrender and Serbia will...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California is facing its worst wildfires of the year as flames have burned more than 51,000 acres.

off Video Wildfires near Yosemite leave residents with only the clothes on...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Justin Bieber performs for the first time since canceling world tour dates due to a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News