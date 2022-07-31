Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1960s

(CNN) A federal judge in New York City A lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexual abuse A 12-year-old girl in 1965.

According to court documents, the prosecutor voluntarily dropped the case Thursday. Manhattan Federal Judge Catherine Polk Failla officially dismissed the filing “with prejudice,” That means the case cannot be refilled.

Dillon’s attorneys claimed Wednesday that the prosecutor failed to produce court-ordered documents, including text messages and emails. Dillon’s attorneys said the plaintiff, now identified in the lawsuit as a woman in her 60s by the initials “JC,” “destroyed evidence directly related to the central factual allegations in this case.”

“This case is over. It’s outrageous that it was brought up in the first place,” said Orrin Snyder, Dylan’s lead attorney. He added that the case was a “lawyer-driven sham” and that he was glad it was dismissed.

A 2021 lawsuit accused Dillon of befriending the plaintiff, “in order to lower her inhibitions with the intent of sexually assaulting her, which he did, with the provision of drugs, alcohol and physical violence, which caused her emotional trauma and psychological damage. Days.”