Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1960s

(CNN)A federal judge in New York City A lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexual abuse A 12-year-old girl in 1965.
According to court documents, the prosecutor voluntarily dropped the case Thursday. Manhattan Federal Judge Catherine Polk Failla officially dismissed the filing “with prejudice,” That means the case cannot be refilled.
Dillon’s attorneys claimed Wednesday that the prosecutor failed to produce court-ordered documents, including text messages and emails. Dillon’s attorneys said the plaintiff, now identified in the lawsuit as a woman in her 60s by the initials “JC,” “destroyed evidence directly related to the central factual allegations in this case.”
“This case is over. It’s outrageous that it was brought up in the first place,” said Orrin Snyder, Dylan’s lead attorney. He added that the case was a “lawyer-driven sham” and that he was glad it was dismissed.
A 2021 lawsuit accused Dillon of befriending the plaintiff, “in order to lower her inhibitions with the intent of sexually assaulting her, which he did, with the provision of drugs, alcohol and physical violence, which caused her emotional trauma and psychological damage. Days.”
The lawsuit alleges the abuse took place in Dylan’s apartment here Chelsea Hotels in New York City when plaintiff was 12 years old.
In a statement after the filing last year, a spokesperson for Dylan said “the 56-year-old’s claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”
CNN has reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney for comment.
Dylan Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, MinnesotaIn the 1940s.
He has sold more than 125 million records during his career. Some of his best known songs include “The Times They’re A-Changed,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
In 2008, Dylan won a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for “popular music marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power and its profound influence on American culture”. He was given this award in 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature “Having created new poetic expressions in the great American song tradition.”