A federal judge on Friday denied Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial, ignoring a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena more than a month after jurors convicted him of contempt of Congress.

Bannon argued for a new trial based on what he believed were flawed instructions to the jury, and he was barred from testifying at his trial, including members of the House Select Committee, among other issues.

“Defendant’s arguments are preempted by binding Court of Appeals precedent, which this Court certainly cannot ignore,” wrote U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols. “Defendant’s arguments on this score do not warrant a new trial.”

Steve Bannon is willing to testify before January. 6 committee after Trump waived executive privileges

“Defendant has not shown that the testimony of any member of the House of Representatives he sought would be material,” Nichols wrote.

Bannon, a former Trump White House chief strategist, was found guilty in July of two misdemeanor charges related to his failure to appear to testify before a committee charged with investigating the riots at the US Capitol. The riots came as Trump supporters tried to block Congress from certifying President Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

He claimed that he was excluded due to executive privilege Appeared before the committee to talk about the attack on January 6, 2021, although prosecutors noted that he left the White House in 2017.

At one point, Trump announced that he was waiving executive privilege regarding Bannon, clearing the way for him to testify before the committee.

Bannon is expected to be sentenced on October 21 and will serve at least 30 days in jail.