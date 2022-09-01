Judge defers ruling on Trump’s request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

A federal judge willing to appoint a special master to review documents seized last month from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate declined to do so immediately Thursday.

After listening to nearly 90 minutes of sometimes heated exchanges between Trump’s attorneys and federal prosecutors, US District Judge Allyn Cannon said she would issue a written order “in due course.”

At the request of Trump’s lawyers and news media organizations, she agreed to release a detailed list of items taken on August 8 when FBI agents searched Trump’s Palm Beach estate, which also serves as a private club.

Insisting that the previous barebones list was sufficient, prosecutors said they had no objection to allowing Trump and the public to see a more detailed accounting of about 30 boxes of classified and unclassified material taken primarily from storage rooms and Trump’s office.

But, as they said in court papers, prosecutors vigorously objected to Trump’s request to conduct a special master’s review of the roughly 300 pages of classified material found, some of which contained top-secret information related to national security.

Jay Bratt, chief of counterintelligence and export control for the Department of Justice, said an independent review of the documents had already been conducted. The material, which would violate Trump’s attorney-client privilege, has not been shared with prosecutors and agents who are investigating Trump and others for possible violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

The filter team, also known as the taint team, has set aside 64 sets of materials containing 520 pages of documents that could violate Trump’s right to keep communications with his lawyers private, said Benjamin Hoke, who serves as Brett’s deputy. The filtering process.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Hawke offered to share the documents with Trump’s lawyers so they would know which documents had been kept separate and not shared with investigators.

Cannon declined his offer, saying she wanted to consider it as she weighed whether or not to appoint a special master.

A small group of Trump supporters gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach. The five men said they traveled from Miami to support the former president.

One group wore T-shirts calling themselves “Black for Trump.” Bob Kunst, longtime gay rights activist and onetime perennial political candidate, “Fascist Biden terrorizes Trump and America.”

Inside the courthouse, Trump’s lawyers attacked the Justice Department for objecting to what they described as a “modest request” to conduct an independent review of the seized documents.

Attorney Jim Trusty pushed for the appointment, calling the search and investigation a “historic, humiliating and inequitable situation.”

Another Trump attorney, recently appointed former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kiss, who served on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition team, said the appointment of a special master would go a long way toward restoring public confidence in the justice system.

“You are in a challenging and unique position to restore order and public confidence in the judicial process,” Kiss told Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020.

“We need to lower the temperature. We need to take a deep breath,” he said. “This is not about low-level military personnel stuffing documents in their pockets and walking out in the middle of the night,” he said.

The documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, known as the Winter White House or Southern White House, because Trump often conducted official business there during the Palm Beach social season when he was president, Kiss said.

While Trump’s lawyers had the right to the documents, Brett disagreed.

“He is no longer president and because he is no longer president, he has no authority to take these documents,” Brett said. They belong to the US government, he said.

Additionally, the law is clear that classified documents, especially those related to national security, must be stored in a secure location.

Instead, he said, the documents were mixed with photos and personal correspondence in a storage room and in Trump’s office.

