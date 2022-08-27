New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A federal judge on Saturday announced his “preliminary intention to appoint a special master” to review records seized by the FBI in an unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month, at the request of former President Trump and his legal team. , citing “extraordinary circumstances.”

Trump and his legal team filed a motion Monday evening seeking an independent review The records were seized by the FBI During a raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, he said the decision to search his private residence months before the 2022 midterm elections was “politically calculated with the goal of undermining a prominent voice in the Republican Party, President Trump.”

Judge Eileen M. Cannon, US District Judge from the Southern District of Florida, said Saturday afternoon that the decision was based on a review of Trump’s submissions and “unusual circumstances presented.”

“Pursuant to Rule 53(b) (1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the court’s inherent authority and without prejudice to the objections of the parties, the court hereby gives notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case,” Cannon wrote in a filing Saturday.

FBI says it has ‘probable cause’ to believe additional classified documents remain at MAR-A-LAGO, affidavit states

A hearing is scheduled for September 1 at 1:00 PM in West Palm Beach, Fla. Cannon ordered the Justice Department to file a response by Aug. 30 and provide, “under seal,” a “more detailed receipt specifying the property. All property was seized pursuant to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8, 2022.”

According to a current property receipt, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents marked “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” indicating top secret/sensitive compartment information.

If those government classified-level records reveal human intelligence and information, it could jeopardize relations between the US and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the day-to-day activities of the President of the United States.

The asset receipt shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents and three sets of classified documents, but the document does not reveal details about any of those records.

Doze ‘taint team’ examining Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

The government initiated the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

Trump and his team dispute the classification and say they believe the information and records are classified.

Canon directed the Justice Department to file under seal a “special notice indicating the status” of its review of the seized property, including “any filter review conducted by the Privilege Review Team and dissemination of materials beyond the Privilege Review Team.”

Cannon also said the Justice Department should include in its filings “relevant and unique positions on the duties and responsibilities of a prospective special master, as well as any other considerations relevant to the appointment of a special master in this case.”

Trump’s motion for a special master, filed Monday evening, requests that the Justice Department halt its ongoing review of materials seized by the FBI during the raid — some classified and others covered by attorney-client privilege — until an independent review is conducted. .

At this time, A Department of Justice A “taint” or “filter” team is reviewing documents seized by the FBI in its raid.

A senior law enforcement official familiar with the process told Fox News that the review began immediately after the search warrant was executed on August 8.

The official told Fox News that it’s standard procedure for the Justice Department to use a “taint” or “filter” team to go through documents obtained during searches — in part, to identify records that are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Fox News first reported earlier this month that during the raid FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potential executive powers.

Trump files motion seeking independent review of docs seized during FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

A set of boxes and documents — labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33 — were all reported to the former president’s team as seen in the finale, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News on Saturday. Page of FBI’s Property Receipt — Contains information covered by attorney-client privilege.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential. At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Saturday’s ruling came after another federal judge, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, released a redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the FBI’s raid.

The FBI, in a heavily redacted affidavit, said it had “probable cause to believe” additional records containing classified information, including national security information, would be found on the Mar-a-Lago premises beyond what he had previously turned over. Sent to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Reinhart signed the FBI’s warrant for the Aug. 5 raid on Mar-a-Lago, authorizing the FBI to conduct its search–along with the property receipt from the raid earlier this month, a document Reinhart unsealed.