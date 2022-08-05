New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Spacey A judge on Thursday ordered the producers of “House of Cards” to pay $31 million after the political drama was fired in 2018 amid allegations of behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct.

A 63-year-old discredited actor who acted A Netflix show From 2013-17, he was accused of stalking several young men, including a production assistant, prompting an investigation by the MRC production company and ultimately removing Spacey from his role, along with any production contracts.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana affirmed the judgment in favor of MRC, awarding $29.5 million in damages and an additional $1.5 million in attorney fees and costs, according to Deadline.

Kevin Spacey accused of groping ‘House of Cards’ production assistant: report

“Here, [Spacey] He has failed to prove that this is a close case,” the judge said.

An arbitrator previously reviewed eight days of testimony in November 2021 and ruled in favor of Media Rights Capital (MRC), awarding the company damages for lost revenue.

At the time, the arbitrator deemed Spacey’s conduct a “breach of his acting and executive production agreements.”

Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting three men in the UK

The judge detailed an article citing the MRC’s investigation after learning of the allegations and, based on the findings, suspended the actor, wrote him out of the final season, and terminated his executive production contracts.

The arbitration deemed Spacey’s interactions with the crew after the incidents to be a breach of contract.

Jonathan E. Phillips, Spacey’s attorney, argued that the award should be vacated and that the arbitrator “exceeded the scope of his authority when considering extrinsic evidence in determining damages.”

He added in court documents, “However, because the arbitrator is bound — that is, damages [MRC] Not rationally related to the specific violations found by the arbitrator – [Spacey] deserves an order from this Court vacating the award.”

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Recana writes, “We are not compelled to infer that the arbitrator’s award was not based on the parties’ breach of contract, or that it was based on one. [external] source.”

Spacey played Frank Underwood in the series, but Robin Wright was cast in the lead role for the last season, which was cut to 13 episodes after the scandal.

His lawyers sought to throw out a $31 million settlement in January, saying Spacey’s on-set actions amounted to “sexual harassment” and “innocent horseplay.”

The Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom charged Spacey in May with four counts of sexual assault and one count of “causing a person to engage in a penetrative sexual act without consent.”

The alleged incidents took place between March 2005 and August 2008 in London and one in the West of England in April 2013. The three alleged male victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Actor Anthony Rapp’s 2017 Academy Award-winning career came to an abrupt halt. They accused Tara of assaulting her He was at a party in the 1980s, when Rap was a teenager.

Spacey has denied the allegations and is currently on trial Have sexual harassment claim Thrown off the rap in New York.