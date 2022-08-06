type here...
CANADA Judge briefs jury before deliberating on online extortion case...
CANADA

Judge briefs jury before deliberating on online extortion case of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Amanda Todd’s mother, Carol Todd, speaks to the media following the judge’s instructions to the jury in the Aydin Koban case. Todd became an anti-bullying advocate after her daughter committed suicide in 2012. (Justine Boulain//CBC)

WARNING. This article contains detailed information about sexual extortion and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has been affected by it.

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge in the trial of a Dutchman accused of stalking and extorting teen Amanda Todd told jurors to “take extra care” with the teen’s statements on Friday, ending the week-long trial with final jury instructions before they begin. discussion.

Judge Martha Devlin said the jury should be aware of the limited evidence given after Todd’s death in 2012, as she did not testify and could not be cross-examined at Aydin Koban’s trial in New Westminster, British Columbia.

Giving her instructions for hours on Friday, Devlin said jurors should carefully examine the statements Todd gave to her parents, police officers and in her emails as they contemplate Coban’s verdict.

Koban, 44, pleaded not guilty to extortion, stalking, contacting a young man to commit a sexual offense, and possession and distribution of child pornography at the start of his trial two months ago.

Amanda Todd smiles for a selfie. She wears a gold cross and a white top.

Amanda Todd took her own life on October 10, 2012 after posting a video on YouTube stating that she had been blackmailed by an online predator. (Telus Originals)

Speaking outside the courthouse on Friday, Todd’s mother said she thought the Crown did a “really good job” explaining to jurors the complexities of cybercrime, extortion and case law throughout the trial, while the defense “blamed the victim” and “shamed” her. deceased daughter.

Carol Todd said it’s hard to describe her feelings.

“I’m full of hope, but I can’t base my hope on 100%, because if I don’t hear these words -” guilty “- five times, I will be very upset, I will be very disappointed, and I will go down into this rabbit hole. burrow. I just need to be realistic and hope for the best,” she said.

Before summarizing the evidence and testimony presented during the 38-day trial, Devlin cautiously stated on Friday that Koban was not charged in Todd’s death.

Aydın Koban is shown in photographs during his arrest, featured in an exhibit during his trial in the British Columbia Supreme Court. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to extortion, possession of child pornography and seduction of children in connection with cyberbullying Amanda Todd. (Supreme Court of British Columbia)

Todd committed suicide on October 10, 2012 at the age of 15 after being exploited online for three years. Before she died, she told her story in a nine-minute video posted on YouTube.

The video went viral after her death, with 14.8 million views as of August.

Queen’s Attorney Louise Kenworthy told the jury in her opening statement that Todd was the victim of a persistent online “sexual extortion” campaign.

Todd’s mother, Carol, attended Koban’s trial every day, sitting at the end of the courtroom a few meters from the prison cell, where the accused sat with his back to her.

FIFTH ESTATE | Sextortion Amanda Todd

Sextortion Amanda Todd

9 years ago

Duration 45:14

Through never-before-seen videos and online chats, The Fifth Estate tells the true story of what happened to Amanda Todd, a British Columbian teenager who is haunted by one revealing photo online. Blackmail and sexual extortion that drove her to death and a new generation of online predators that threaten many other young people who venture online.

Support is available to anyone who has been sexually abused. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or Canada End Violence Association Database. Call 911 if you are in imminent danger or fear for your safety or the safety of others.

If you or someone you know is having trouble, here’s where to get help:

This guide is from Center for Addictions and Mental Health describes how to talk about suicide with someone you’re worried about.

Previous articleWhy Australian climate law matters
Next articleEzra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Still On Track Despite Actor’s Recent Scandals: Report

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Anne Haye in critical condition after fiery car crash

(CNN)A woman crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Driver in Los Angeles crash that killed 6 arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter, gross negligence

off Video Los Angeles car crash kills six, including pregnant woman and...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Alabama puts College Football Playoff ‘Participation Trophy’ on display for extra motivation

Nick Saban wants Alabama football players to be equally motivated whether it comes from a national championship win...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Will Kane: This bill will bring more inflation and audits

off Video Will Cain: Why do we need to make the IRS...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘Documented Dreamers’ push for citizenship path

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 5 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Still On Track Despite Actor’s Recent Scandals: Report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Meet the Women Who Chase Storms in Alberta

Stormchaser Beth Allan stands in front of the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Shortage of staff leads to the closure of the obstetrics department at Fort Saskatchewan Hospital

Starting Saturday, Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will temporarily...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Youtuber agrees to dismantle his Yukon wilderness cabin after lawsuit

A still from a 2021 YouTube video posted...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

The Assembly of Chiefs of Manitoba voted to remove Grand Chief Arlen Dumas from office.

On Friday, the Assembly of Chiefs of Manitoba...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News