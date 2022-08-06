Judge briefs jury before deliberating on online extortion case of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd

WARNING. This article contains detailed information about sexual extortion and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has been affected by it.

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge in the trial of a Dutchman accused of stalking and extorting teen Amanda Todd told jurors to “take extra care” with the teen’s statements on Friday, ending the week-long trial with final jury instructions before they begin. discussion.

Judge Martha Devlin said the jury should be aware of the limited evidence given after Todd’s death in 2012, as she did not testify and could not be cross-examined at Aydin Koban’s trial in New Westminster, British Columbia.

Giving her instructions for hours on Friday, Devlin said jurors should carefully examine the statements Todd gave to her parents, police officers and in her emails as they contemplate Coban’s verdict.

Koban, 44, pleaded not guilty to extortion, stalking, contacting a young man to commit a sexual offense, and possession and distribution of child pornography at the start of his trial two months ago.

Amanda Todd took her own life on October 10, 2012 after posting a video on YouTube stating that she had been blackmailed by an online predator. (Telus Originals)

Speaking outside the courthouse on Friday, Todd’s mother said she thought the Crown did a “really good job” explaining to jurors the complexities of cybercrime, extortion and case law throughout the trial, while the defense “blamed the victim” and “shamed” her. deceased daughter.

Carol Todd said it’s hard to describe her feelings.

“I’m full of hope, but I can’t base my hope on 100%, because if I don’t hear these words -” guilty “- five times, I will be very upset, I will be very disappointed, and I will go down into this rabbit hole. burrow. I just need to be realistic and hope for the best,” she said.

Before summarizing the evidence and testimony presented during the 38-day trial, Devlin cautiously stated on Friday that Koban was not charged in Todd’s death.

Aydın Koban is shown in photographs during his arrest, featured in an exhibit during his trial in the British Columbia Supreme Court. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to extortion, possession of child pornography and seduction of children in connection with cyberbullying Amanda Todd. (Supreme Court of British Columbia)

Todd committed suicide on October 10, 2012 at the age of 15 after being exploited online for three years. Before she died, she told her story in a nine-minute video posted on YouTube.

The video went viral after her death, with 14.8 million views as of August.

Queen’s Attorney Louise Kenworthy told the jury in her opening statement that Todd was the victim of a persistent online “sexual extortion” campaign.

Todd’s mother, Carol, attended Koban’s trial every day, sitting at the end of the courtroom a few meters from the prison cell, where the accused sat with his back to her.

FIFTH ESTATE | Sextortion Amanda Todd

Sextortion Amanda Todd Duration 45:14 Through never-before-seen videos and online chats, The Fifth Estate tells the true story of what happened to Amanda Todd, a British Columbian teenager who is haunted by one revealing photo online. Blackmail and sexual extortion that drove her to death and a new generation of online predators that threaten many other young people who venture online.

Support is available to anyone who has been sexually abused. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or Canada End Violence Association Database . Call 911 if you are in imminent danger or fear for your safety or the safety of others.

If you or someone you know is having trouble, here’s where to get help: