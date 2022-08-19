New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Florida law promoted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education is unconstitutional, a Florida judge declared Thursday.

Tallahassee US District Judge Mark Walker ruled in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” law violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also declined to grant a stay of the law during any appeal by the state.

The law targets what DeSantis calls a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory — that racism is systemic in US institutions that serve to maintain white supremacy in society.

Walker said the law, as applied to diversity, inclusion and anti-bias training in businesses, would turn the First Amendment “on its head” because the state would stifle speech by prohibiting discussion of certain topics in training programs.

“If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, let it make its case,” the judge wrote. “But it won’t win an argument by smearing its opponents.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. DeSantis has repeatedly said that any losses at the lower court level over his preferences are usually overridden by the more conservative appellate courts.

The law prohibits teaching or business practices that argue that members of a race are inherently racist and feel guilty for past actions by others. It also precludes the notion that a person’s privileged status or oppressed status is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.

Thursday’s ruling comes as one of three lawsuits filed challenging the Stop Voke Act. Private organizations, including Clearwater-based Honeyfund.com and others, filed the suit, claiming that the law violates the company’s training programs on diversity, inclusion, elimination of bias and prevention of harassment in the workplace, undermining their free speech rights. Companies with 15 or more employees may face civil lawsuits over such practices.

The suit says HoneyFund — which provides marriage registries — seeks to protect the rights of private employers to “engage in open and free communication with employees to identify and address discrimination and harm” in their organizations.

“Diversity in the workplace is good for business,” HoneyFund CEO Sarah Margulies said on Twitter after the ruling. “Diversity training often addresses issues like systemic racism, unconscious bias, and privilege. That’s why @Honeyfund challenged this illegal restriction of free speech.”

Another lawsuit, filed Thursday by college professors and students, says the law is “racially motivated censorship” that serves to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” that have been underscored by the national debate on race since the killing. George Floyd, a black man, by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

“Instead of free and open academic inquiry and debate, educators are afraid to discuss issues of oppression, privilege, and racial and gender inequality that the Legislature has not agreed to,” the suit states. “As a result, students are denied access to knowledge entirely or instructors are forced to provide incomplete or inaccurate information that is skewed toward the legislature’s own views.”

Conservatives see critical race theory less as an academic inquiry into truth and history and more as an imposition of a divisive ideology derived from Marxism that assigns people to oppressed and oppressed groups based on their race.

Like the professors, a group of K-12 teachers and a student claim in a third pending lawsuit that the law violates the Constitution’s freedom of expression, academic freedom and access to information in public schools.

“The Stop WOKE Act aims to advance the government’s preferred narrative of history and society and to outlaw speech that challenges that narrative,” the lawsuit states.

DeSantis was re-elected governor this year and is widely viewed as a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. He made cultural issues a cornerstone of his administration, eradicating what he called “woke” institutions and philosophies centered on issues of discrimination, especially those related to race, gender, and sexual orientation.

“What you’re seeing now with the rise of this awakening ideology is an attempt to really delegitimize our history and delegitimize our institutions, and I see the awakening as a form of cultural Marxism,” DeSantis said in a December 2021 speech. “They really want to tear apart the fabric of our society.”

Another example is DeSantis’ attempt to punish Walt Disney World for the company’s opposition to the Parents’ Rights in Education Act, labeled by critics as a “don’t say gay” policy because it limits instruction on gender orientation in early grades and chills debate. The whole problem in schools.

The governor pushed the legislature to end Disney World’s special independent district, essentially allowing it to run its own private government. That law doesn’t come into full force until June 2023 but has already been challenged in court.

Other lawsuits have challenged DeSantis’ priorities, such as a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a move to fine tech companies if they “de-platform” political candidates on their views, and an “anti-riot” law that enacts new crimes after Black Lives Matter protests. and legislation placing new restrictions on elections.