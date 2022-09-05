Judge allows special master to review documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, stalls DOJ investigation

Judge authorizes special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump’s lawyers have argued that the records can be protected by attorney-client privilege.

The Justice Department objected to the unnecessary appointment of a special master.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday granted a special master’s request to review documents seized during a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, including “secret” and “top secret” records, and temporarily halt the Justice Department’s criminal investigation. was stopped. of record.

US District Judge Allyn Cannon authorized the appointment to review the documents for potential claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege, or to prevent government prosecutors from reading those documents.

Lawyers for the department have said they have already reviewed the documents for Trump’s attorney and executive privilege claims, but they opposed barring the use of the documents to investigate possible crimes.

Cannon ruled that the director of national intelligence could continue to review documents to determine threats to national security.

“The court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the personal items and documents subject to attorney client and/or executive privilege claims and the seized property for potentially privileged material,” Cannon ruled.

Cannon ruled that Trump had put public and private interests at stake in the case and upheld a temporary halt to the government’s investigative use of documents.

“As plaintiffs made clear at the hearing, the investigation and treatment of a former president is of unique interest to the general public, and the country is best served by an orderly process that promotes the interest and presumption of fairness,” Cannon wrote.

The Justice Department said it was reviewing the decision. “The United States is investigating the opinion and will consider appropriate next steps in the ongoing litigation,” department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

Trump said the Justice Department and FBI were being pressured into doing wrong by “sinister outside sources.”

“Remember, it takes guts and ‘guts’ to fight ‘justice’ and a totally corrupt department of the FBI,” Trump said in a statement.

Cannon asked Trump and Justice Department lawyers to jointly submit a list of names of potential special masters by September 9. She postponed a decision on whether to order Trump to return the documents.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago on August 8 to look for evidence of possible crimes such as the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. The discovery follows months of negotiations between Trump and government lawyers to return the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration or other government agencies.

Trump returned 15 boxes in January, but federal authorities determined that more documents from the Trump administration remained at Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents obtained more classified documents with a subpoena on June 3.

Cannon on Friday released a detailed list of where sensitive documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, in storage rooms and in Trump’s office. The list describes classified documents along with unmarked government records, photographs and articles of clothing.

But government officials have described the classified material as some of the most sensitive secrets the government holds about intelligence gathering and human sources of information.

Cannon ruled that Trump risked significant reputational damage from the government by possessing and potentially using privileged documents.

“As a function of the plaintiff’s former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own,” Cannon wrote. “Future accusation, depending on any degree of property that must be returned, will result in reputational damage of varying orders of magnitude.”