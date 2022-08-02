Juan Soto Nationals Park | opinion

WASHINGTON — With another hip pivot, another activation to his vicious swing, Juan Soto turned on a 95 mph offering from Max Scherzer and smashed the baseball over the left-center field wall at Nationals Park on Monday night, thrilling the crowd. In the minority at home.

And that made the mind wander a bit.

Three years ago, the novelty was Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals, on opening night, the unspeakable departure of a franchise player against a current fan favorite.

Six months after that, the Nationals won the World Series and there was no shortage of schadenfreude as Harper and his $330 million contract stayed home.

Then came an epidemic, with one ace dealing with career-threatening injuries and another with nightly poundings every time he picked up the ball. A thin minor league system was horribly exposed. The white flag waved with the trade of Scherzer and Trey Turner.

And suddenly, one night before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, Scherzer is burning up the mound as a New York Met and Soto, inexplicably, may be playing his last game as a National. While some in the crowd tried to soak up the moment and applaud his bat with the fans, the home team’s 35-68 record was no match for the road team coming in at 64-37 and half-flushing at home.

When Soto, still just 23 but gifted an out-of-town ticket by everyone else, hit Scherzer’s pitch deep into the night, it was a split second of relief for nearly everyone involved.

“Come Thursday at 6:02,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said earlier, “I’ll be relieved no matter what.”

Welcome to Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

It’s turned into an industry of its own and is almost the most popular feature of baseball’s 12-month calendar. Yet the frenzy leading up to the trade deadline is a very different animal to those within it.

Monday’s trades settled most of the best business — pitcher Frankie Montas is a New York Yankee, inspirational Orioles hero Trey Mancini tries to unseat him as a Houston Astro, a handful of relievers changed hands — but the main event still unfolds. Deadline is Tuesday at 6 pm ET.

Soto is on the trading block, and while he may not be moving until this winter, the odds of that happening now — and granting the team a chance to buy three shots at a pennant with a generational hitter — have improved marginally.

In short, all the other big names are off the board. If you don’t get Montas, or top prize Luis Castillo (Mariners), or All-Star reliever Josh Hader (Padres), you probably have a lot of your prospect capital. Heck, even if you get one of those guys, you might not get away with it, as the Padres and entertaining GM AJ Preller constantly prove.

It makes for great theater, and Tuesday should be no different, with the usual established finalists for Soto — the Dodgers, Cardinals and Padres — ready to put the best and finals on the table.

Of course, all the hullabaloo makes it easy to forget about the inhabitants of the fishbowl.

This time, it’s Soto, whose pending departure is a reminder that there’s nothing behind the young star’s tenure that can’t turn into a Nationals death march. First, it’s Harper, a hitter at 17, a big leaguer at 19, an MVP at 22, almost all by design. In a simplistic world, a Scott Boras client might be considered a quitter, recognizing both sides and leaving with fond memories.

Instead, the final year of the Harper era and the aftermath turned into a strange haze of heavily deferred contract offers, a sly sense of “betrayal” from fans when Harper’s best offer came, and a condescending free agency amid an alliance-adjacent market. Across the road from the Phillies.

For Soto, it was very different — and expected to end that way, too.

His rookie season was a situation-based wonder, shooting like a cannon from lowly Class A Hagerstown to DC before outfield injuries forced him to the bigs. That followed the five most dominant seasons ever by a left-handed batter under the age of 25. His lifetime .426 on-base percentage and plate approach evoke Ted Williams comparisons; His ice cold home runs in Games 1 and 6 of the 2019 World Series established himself, visually, as the baddest guy in the sport.

But after that championship season, the foundation around him crumbled. Patrick Corbin, signed to a flags-fly-forever $140 million contract before 2019, has been a piñata since he aptly failed to complete five innings. Monday’s loss was 7-3. Stephen Strasburg, who rebounded to $245 million after his World Series MVP award, has since started eight games and is trying to recover from thoracic outlet syndrome, whose future is largely in doubt.

Meanwhile, the failings of a farm system have been masked by past top draft picks and suitably aggressive free agent moves. Soto service time odometer ticked. Two-plus years left.

The revelation of a contract offer well ($440 million!), actually of the lowball variety ($29 million each, compared to the $35 million Strasburg didn’t get) is a catalyst for the industry’s current level of hysteria. Soto won’t sign it. The Nationals probably don’t like it, or perhaps, don’t realize that the rebuild is a bigger dig than expected and won’t be shovel-ready for contention by the time Soto walks.

So that leads to Tuesday or, after winter, Monday’s play. Soto has done nothing to diminish his image: He’s the game’s most obscure performer: He won the home run derby last month, answering an hour’s worth of inquiries from the national media when the details of his contract offer were raw.

His July slash line, especially given the circumstances, is absurd: .315/.495/.616 with six homers, while Bondsian has his walks but the ability to challenge him over the fence on park balls. Monday was no different: He drew a walk from Scherzer, lit him up for a home run, and then drew two more walks.

Soto also stole a base, threw out a runner at home, teased an unparticipating Scherzer with his shuffle — “He didn’t want to see me, and I understood that,” Soto said — and looked happier than he had in days.

He admits the real relief might not come until he wakes up on Wednesday morning, which could be anywhere, and he admits he can’t help but feed off the applause and chants from fans on Monday.

“It shows you that I’m controlling what I can control,” Soto said of his performance Monday, though he may have been discussing the past month. “Go out, play hard for the fans out there. Like they say, they love me.

“So I’m going to give them the love back.”

And then it was very different: As Soto made it to first after his eighth-inning walk, the crowd rose slowly and gave a scattered standing ovation, surely an awkward moment for the moment we occupied—goodbye.

How did it come about that an otherwise perfectly healthy player-team relationship quickly turned into drama?

On Tuesday, the final act can be played out on a day that routinely thrills fans even as the protagonists are emotionally punished.

“I think it was the worst season I’ve ever had, but at the end of the day that’s what I learned,” Soto said of a season that tested his plate discipline and competitive endurance.

“I learned about myself, about the team, about the business.”

Now, the ultimate business lesson can be delivered in less than 24 hours.