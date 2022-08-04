New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The biggest trade in baseball history went down just hours before the deadline, as Juan Soto was sent to the San Diego Padres.

The 23-year-old superstar, along with Josh Bell, joins an already stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and, returning from injury, fellow young phenom Fernando Tatis Jr.

When Tatis returns, along with Soto, Machado and Bell (in some order), the Padres could be the best 2-5 in baseball.

Soto knows that and let everyone know in his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be tough. I wish the other pitchers the best of luck,” he said simply. via MLB.com.

The Padres have completely revamped their roster over the past few years. It started with the 2018 signing of Eric Hosmer.

They brought in Machado a year later in a historic deal and made other acquisitions for Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and many others.

This trade deadline, they also added Josh Hader and Brandon Drury, giving them a legitimate threat to win the World Series.

“The time is now for the Padres,” Bell added.

The Padres currently trail the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West (11.5 games), but they sit very comfortably in the wild card race. They lead the first team — the St. Louis Cardinals — by 3.5 games and hold the second wild-card spot.

They are another 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the top wild card spot. If the season ended today, they would face the defending champion Braves in the Wild Card Series.