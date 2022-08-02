New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto showed just how valuable he is when he hit a home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

Soto remains the focal point of the MLB trade deadline. Washington has yet to find a sufficient deal to pull the trigger on trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the other three teams in the sweepstakes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

All the 23-year-old can do now is wait.

“I feel good where I am,” he told reporters after the Nationals’ 7-3 loss to the Mets. “I understand it’s a business and they have to do what they have to do. I’m just another player, another employee like (former teammate Ryan Zimmerman) here.”

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 6pm ET.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo not upset with Juan Soto: ‘It’s a business’

Soto may not be the only Nationals player heading into the evening. Josh Bell is also rumored to be involved in trade talks. The Washington Post reports that the Padres are interested in acquiring both Soto and Bell.

As of Tuesday, Soto is batting .246 with an .894 OPS and 21 home runs. Bell hit .301 with an .877 OPS and 14 home runs.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that did not include deferred money, The Athletic reported. The report says Soto is on track to become a free agent before his age-26 season and could command up to $500 million on the open market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.