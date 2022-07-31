New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Washington Nationals star Juan Soto sweepstakes has reportedly been reduced to three teams.

Soto and the Nationals repeatedly failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension that would have kept the outfielder well-paid and in DC for more than a decade. Since then, Washington has seemingly been shopping the outfielder.

Jim Bowden, a former MLB general manager who is now an MLB insider for The Athletic and MLB Network, tweeted that the running would come down to three teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer that included no deferred money, The Athletic reported last week. The report states that Soto is on track to become a free agent before his age-26 season and could command up to $500 million on the open market.

Washington has since been reportedly looking to trade him.

Ken Rosenthal, MLB on FOX Field Reporter and senior MLB writer at The Athletic, said on FS1 last week that the Nationals are essentially asking for everything and the kitchen sink when it comes to a trade for the young outfielder.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo not upset with Juan Soto: ‘It’s a business’

“My understanding right now is that from multiple clubs, the Nationals are asking four to five top young players — a combination of prospects and major leaguers with little service time,” Rosenthal said.

"My understanding right now is that from multiple clubs, the Nationals are asking four to five top young players — a combination of prospects and major leaguers with little service time," Rosenthal said.

Through 99 games this season, Soto has hit 20 home runs and is batting .246 with an .883 OPS.

He became an All-Star for the second time in 2022.

Trade deadline is August 2.