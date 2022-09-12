New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senator Josh Hawley predicts an exodus among President Biden’s White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November.

Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital in an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would rather quit than deal with the incumbent Republican Congress.

“I think if and when there are many officials of this administration [Republicans] Recapture the House and win the Senate, I predict that serving in that environment will not be very favorable for them,” Hawley said.

Hawley noted that administration officials, particularly at the Department of Justice and the FBI, have become politicized because they cannot withstand GOP oversight.

Rubio Says Biden’s Maga-Bashing Will Inspire ‘Third-World Dictatorships’

“They don’t actually want to be held accountable,” the senator added. “So, I think you’ll probably see some exits, and maybe it won’t happen, but I think it will happen.”

The White House did not immediately return requests for comment on this story.

Republicans are eager to hold Biden accountable in the government funding fight

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate have vowed for months to launch sweeping investigations into the executive branch if they win control of Congress this November.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has pledged to make government oversight and accountability a top priority for every committee in the chamber.

The House and Senate Judiciary Committees are preparing to investigate the Justice Department’s handling of the recent raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“The Department of Justice has reached a point where it cannot afford the politicization of firearms,” ​​McCarthy said. “When Republicans take back the House, we will immediately monitor their department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned.”

Republicans are also vowing to launch investigations into the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief, the migrant crisis along the US-Mexico border and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The latter, in particular, is seen as a major area of ​​interest for Republicans.

Hawley said Biden’s national security team “gave us our worst foreign policy crisis since Vietnam.” “I’m talking about the secretary of defense, the national security adviser, the secretary of state, all those people have to go.”