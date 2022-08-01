New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tensions were high at Buffalo Bills training camp on Saturday after defensive lineman Jordan Phillips bumped quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen wears a red shirt in practice, meaning players are not allowed to touch him. Phillips appeared to bump into Allen during one play, and the MVP candidate didn’t seem to take it well. Allen pushed back and started a scrum that eventually broke up.

He tweeted about the brouhaha Sunday.

“I love football,” he wrote. “The boys left yesterday, all love! First day pads, bragging on each other. That’s it!”

No one appeared to be injured after the scrum. Phillips wrote on Instagram Saturday night that he was “not offended” by the interaction.

The Bills signed Phillips as a free agent in the offseason. This will be his second stint with the Bills. Buffalo first received waivers from the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He spent a season and a half with the Bills before playing for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.

Last season, Phillips played in nine games and had three sacks and 22 total tackles.

Allen leads the team to a second straight AFC East title in 2021. He had 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes along with 763 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Both Allen and the defense will need to be as sharp as ever to get back to the playoffs.