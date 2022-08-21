type here...
Jordan Spieth hits a ridiculously bad shot after his caddy tries hard to talk him out of it

By printveela editor

Jordan Spieth is one of the most enjoyable golfers to watch because you never know what’s going to happen next.

Sometimes it does Something truly wonderful And sometimes it will be some Too bad.

The three-time major champion went into the third round of the BMW Championship on Saturday. He and his caddy, Michael Greller, discussed at length the difficult approach from the bunker, with Greller doing everything he could to try to keep Spieth from going for the hero shot and play it safe.

Spieth, however, decided to go against those wishes and went for the harder option.

How did it go for him? Not good!

Yes, Spieth probably heard his caddy there.

