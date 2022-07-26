New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Folk singer Joni Mitchell The 78-year-old took to the stage at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday, performing his first full set in twenty years.

Mitchell joined festival headliner Brandi Carlisle, who recreated the “Johnny Jam” music gatherings previously held at Mitchell’s. Angels the house Other fellow musicians, including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Marcus Mumford, also participated in the “Joni Jam” convention fun.

“But how do we get Johnny Jam without our queen?” Carlisle asked the audience. “We’re not!”

Her first Newport Folk Festival The show, from 1969, serenaded Mitchell with many of her hits, including “Circle Game” and “Big Yellow Taxi.”

She eventually took the lead on “Carey”, as well as playing a piece of “Instrumental” on guitar – her first time playing guitar in public since 2015. Health scare After suffering an aneurysm, according to the Boston Globe.

By the end of her 13-song set, Michelle was seen fighting back tears.

“Did the world just stop? Is everything wrong with it gone?” Mitchell asked the audience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.