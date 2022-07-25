New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The brother of JonBenet Ramsey is renewing his call for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing in the unsolved 1996 slaying of his 6-year-old sister, after a leading geneticist claims she believes her team can help.

“Hi – @GovofCO. #Parabon & @CeCeLMoore is the world’s premier shop for successfully hunting #childkillers,” Jon Andrew Ramsey, JonBenét’s half-brother, tweeted on Monday. “Let’s get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco.”

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based firm Ramsey noted in his tweet, has a track record of using complex and innovative genetic genealogy research techniques for cold case murders.

Moore, Parabon’s chief geneticist, said in an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that it would take her team hours to identify DNA collected at the crime scene in 1996. Ramsey retweeted the interview in his post.

“There are people all over the world who want her killer brought to justice, who want to know what happened and who want answers,” Moore said on the show.

The family has supported a Change.org petition that calls for police to take aspects of the case away from Boulder police, who say they have refused to perform DNA analysis on some evidence, leaving the crime unsolved 25 years later. The petition has received over 10,000 signatures.

Prosecutors in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, announced last week that Parabon assisted in a brutal cold case murder from 1975.

Lancaster District Attorney Heather Adams announced the indictment of David Sinopoli, 68, in the 1975 slaying of Lindy Sue Bichler after police collected DNA from a discarded coffee cup at Philadelphia International Airport.

Bichler was 19 when she was found stabbed to death by her aunt and uncle in the apartment she shared with her husband, something police ruled out as a suspect early in the investigation.

Nothing in the government’s combined DNA index system matched the crime’s DNA.

But at a news conference announcing the arrest, Moore said that through extensive testing of DNA found in semen on Bechler’s panties, she was able to produce a “high-tech tip” that ultimately led police to a suspect who was not on their radar. .

Parabon’s research traced the ancestry of DNA samples from criminals from a particular region of Italy. The team then looked at which families had moved from there to the Lancaster County area, Moore said at a news conference.

The next step is to determine which of those families have males of the appropriate age. Investigators found Sinopoli also lived in the same apartment complex as Batchelor at the time of the murder.

After pulling his coffee cup out of an airport trash can, officials said they ran a DNA test on it and found a match. They arrested Sinopoli on July 17, 46 years after the crime.

“This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance of CeCe Moore and Parabon NanoLabs,” Adams, the Lancaster DA, said the next day. “We are incredibly grateful for the work they have done and their commitment to bringing justice to victims and their loved ones.

Boulder police and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.