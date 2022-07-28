New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox – John Ramsey, the father of John Bennett Ramsey, plans to take legal action if the Colorado government ignores his plea to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing on evidence in the 1996 murder case of his 6-year-old daughter.

Ramsey said he would likely present the petition, which has garnered more than 16,000 signatures since it was initially unveiled in April at the 2022 CrimeCon convention this week. If government officials don’t respond after submitting it, Ramsey will take legal action.

“There was a case in Florida that I read about a few years ago, and the family did just that and it was successful. The judge said, ‘Well, you guys aren’t calling this a cold case, and this is a cold case. Let’s turn the evidence around and move on,'” ” Ramsey told Fox News Digital on Wednesday about a possible lawsuit or court order being filed. “And if we don’t see any progress, that’s our next step.”

JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case: DNA Expert Explains How to Solve the Mystery in a Nutshell

He added that his representation is on standby should the case come to that stage.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) in Colorado has not yet officially labeled JonBenét’s murder as a cold case.

In short, the Ramsey family believes BPD has been hanging on to evidence from a 25-year-old case for too long. With new advances in investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) research, the Ramseys believe they will have more success testing more than 250 pieces of evidence for DNA to build a profile of the suspect in their daughter’s murder than the Boulder authorities are currently working with. case.

JonBenét Ramsey’s father reveals petition to Colorado governor urging him to proceed with daughter’s murder case

If they can create a more complete DNA profile of a suspect, that information can be compared to millions of DNA profiles uploaded to public databases showing people’s unique genetic code.

“It was a remarkable success,” Ramsey said of the IGG research. “That’s what they should do.”

He added that he was “encouraged” that an independent agency could help “solve” the case, but the police would have to give their permission first. Part of the issue is that given the age of the case, there is a limited amount of DNA testing that needs to be done. If the DNA is tested too many times, it eventually disappears.

When JonBenét’s mother reported the 6-year-old missing to police on the morning of December 26, 1996, a lengthy ransom note was found demanding $118,000 in exchange for JonBenét. Later that day, John Ramsey found her body in the basement of her home.

An autopsy revealed that JonBenet died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. The Boulder City Medical Examiner reported an 8 1/2-inch fracture to her skull. Authorities have not charged any suspects in the case.

IGG experts like CeCe Moore, chief genetic gemologist at Parabon Nanolabs, believe the case could be resolved if handed over to independent researchers.

“I would love to be invited to work with Boulder on this case,” Moore told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday.

“If there is a DNA sample, no matter how small, we definitely want to try it,” she added. “But they have to be very careful where they send that DNA, and they really have to make sure it’s somebody with a really good track record.”

JonBenét Ramsey murder: Family ‘encouraged’ by new interest in case, DNA test prospects

Moore has cracked more than 200 cold cases dating back to the 1960s. She was initially interested in helping adoptees find their biological families and said people started coming to her around 2009 and 2010 for help solving criminal cases. More than a decade later, she said, she and Parabon have established “an unparalleled track record.”

In response to Moore’s comments, BPD said that since the Ramsey case is still active and ongoing, the department is “limited” in what it can say.

“[B]ut we can say that the Boulder Police Department regularly meets with multiple agencies regarding this investigation, including private labs, the FBI, the CBI, the district attorney’s office and others,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. DNA analysis and testing is always- and We are constantly talking with these investigative stakeholders to evaluate how best to proceed given the rapidly changing field, legal and scientific regulations and constraints.”

JonBenet Ramsey, 6, found dead 25 years ago; The tragic murder case remains unsolved

The spokesperson added that “due to the length of time since this crime first occurred, Boulder police must be extremely careful in handling the evidence and analysis.”

“The Boulder Police Department has spoken with members of the Ramsey family over the years who have provided information to investigators. Detectives have never stopped investigating leads they continue to DNA test daily at CODIS,” the spokesperson said.

Ramsey, who has lived with his family in Atlanta since his daughter was killed in their Boulder home two decades ago, says he hasn’t met with Boulder police in three years.

The father of five, including JonBenét, described some of the comments from his signatories Petition As a “toucher”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Let’s fix this. This is just… crazy. A little boy was murdered. Nothing happened. We want to do better in this country,” Ramsey said. “So, I’m really encouraged by the sentiment that I read in the comments. And frankly, really re-energized. We’ve been fighting this battle almost from the beginning to try to get this case handled by competent people.”

BPD said in a statement on the 25-year anniversary of JonBenet’s murder in December 2021 that it had processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and “reviewed or examined more than 21,016 notes, letters and emails.” The department also said that with advances in DNA technology, “more suspects have been run through the system to check for matches” and that investigators have “updated 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology.”