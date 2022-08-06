New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special – JoanBenet Ramsey, the 6-year-old pageant queen who was mysteriously murdered in her family’s Boulder, Colorado basement on December 26, 1996, would have turned 32 on Saturday.

“She was a daddy’s girl,” Jon Ramsey, Jon Bennett’s father, told Fox News Digital the day before his daughter’s birthday. “She was really proud that she was named after me and she would tell people that. My name is John Bennett, so that’s where it came from.”

Ramsey described his daughter as “an extrovert, very outgoing, full of energy and personality”. She was “smart and very, very outgoing”. She worried that when she grew up she would want to “escape to Hollywood”, as she loved “dancing and performing and doing little shows” for her family at home.

The night JonBenet was born in 1990, her mother Patsy Ramsey told her husband it was “time to go to the hospital,” which was “six miles away” from their then Atlanta home.

“It was like midnight, and I looked at my speedometer and I was going over 100, and I thought, ‘This is not a good idea.’ So, I slowed down, but we got to the hospital. They took her right into labor. There was no epidural, nothing, because it was quick. They said, ‘Next time, if you have another baby, you’ll stay close. In the hospital,'” Ramsey recalled. .

JonBet “came in with a bang…and that’s how she was in life,” Ramsey said.

He remembered one night when he came home from work with a frown on his face, which JonBenét noticed.

“She said, ‘Dad, I don’t like that face.’ So, I kind of faked a smile and she said, ‘That’s good.’ That was the justice of her personality,” he said.

Ramsey is trying to refocus attention on his daughter’s murder case, which is still an active and open investigation more than 25 years later. The father of five believes that the independent investigative teams that helped him in the case have the ability to bring his daughter’s killer to light, but to do so, the Boulder Police Department (BDP) must hand over the evidence to them. Those items can then be tested again for DNA to build a profile of the suspect.

If they can create a more complete DNA profile of a suspect, that information can be compared to millions of DNA profiles uploaded to public databases showing people’s unique genetic code.

Ramsey unveiled a petition on Change.org called “Justice for JonBenet Ramsey” at the CrimeCon 2022 convention in April, which has garnered more than 20,000 signatures since its launch, asking the Colorado government to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing on the evidence. case.

Part of the issue is that given the age of the case, there is a limited amount of DNA testing that needs to be done. If the DNA is tested too many times, it eventually disappears.

When JonBenét’s mother reported the 6-year-old missing to the police on the morning of December 26, 1996, a lengthy ransom note was found demanding $118,000 in exchange for JonBenét. Later that day, John Ramsey found her body in the basement of her home.

An autopsy revealed that JonBenet died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. The Boulder City Medical Examiner reported an 8 1/2-inch fracture to her skull. Authorities have not charged any suspects in the case.

A BPD spokesperson recently told Fox News Digital in a statement that the department “regularly meets with multiple agencies regarding this investigation, including private labs, the FBI, the CBI, the district attorney’s office and others.”

“In this ever- and rapidly changing field of DNA analysis and testing, we are constantly talking with these investigative stakeholders to evaluate how best to proceed given the legal and scientific rules and limitations,” the spokesperson said. Extreme care must be taken in handling evidence and analysis.”

BPD said in a statement on the 25-year anniversary of JonBenet’s murder in December 2021 that it had processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and “reviewed or examined more than 21,016 notes, letters and emails.” The department also said that with advances in DNA technology, “more suspects have been run through the system to check for matches” and that investigators have “updated 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology.”

The police “never and still do not accept help from anyone who offers help.”

“Police departments are regional … so, if they don’t ask for help, help can’t come,” he said. “They had a lot of help from qualified people that they refused to let in. That’s why this case was never solved.”

Ramsey is “really overwhelmed and grateful for all the signings that have come in”. At his request “And the comments left with the signatures.”

“It’s really satisfying and heartwarming for me and actually motivates me to try harder on these government people,” he said.