Jonathan Wilson Switch shows that money is always more important than intelligence

There are times when the modern global obsession with football seems tiring. Why do so many people from so many places care so much about this? What drives the endless banter, Ronaldo fundamentalists, conspiracy theories about the preponderance of judges from the northwest? Why is this the focus, and not the apparently more pressing issues of a looming energy crisis, soaring inflation, and a worrisome new prime minister? Why are we more concerned that Erik ten Hag has compromised his Ajax principles than the tactics of the Ukrainian counter-offensive?

And then there are those weeks when you realize that the Premier League is the greatest drama ever written. And, like the best literature, it contains many. On the one hand, there is a warning. Poor Brighton. You are one of the very few clubs that is not owned by a hedge fund, a public investment fund, a sheik, an oligarch, or a tax exile. You belong to a local boy, a childhood fanatic. You’ve been grafting for years. You are making plans. You are building an astute recruiting department. You will find an innovative and humble manager who fits your model. You make an impression, but one thing: you do not realize your chances.

Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager following Brighton deal Read more

Then all of a sudden you crack it. You won at Old Trafford for the first time in your history. You are compact and well organized. You put five past Leicester. You are sitting fourth in the table. You are two points below the top. You know it probably won’t happen, but it’s a strange season. The calendar is absurdly compressed. You do not participate in European competitions. Not many of your players will take part in the world championship, which will interrupt the season. It’s unlikely, but maybe… maybe there’s a chance to get into the Europa League, the Champions League, maybe even a tiny chance to repeat Leicester’s glorious freak…

Blame!

Down comes the fleshy fist of capital. Never bother dreaming. This is not the 60s when Alf Ramsey could lead Ipswich to the title. This is not the 70s when Brian Clough could have won the league with Derby and Nottingham Forest. It’s not even the 80s when Graham Taylor could have taken Watford to second place. This is modernity, when the super-rich must swallow the slightest hint of perspective.

You can’t blame Graham Potter for moving to Chelsea, just as you can’t blame Mark Cucurella for leaving in the summer or Yves Bissum for moving to Tottenham. There is a clear staircase and if you want to win trophies you must climb it; just as Potter had risen through the ranks by leaving Swansea for Brighton. But it’s depressing when the moral of the story is: no matter how smart you are, football is a world where money is always more important than intelligence.

Graham Potter with Mark Cucurella in Brighton last May. They will reunite at Chelsea. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Brighton is an example of how you can successfully manage a club without recurring expenses. Not only have they coped with the loss of Cucurella and Bissuma, but they are thriving. They almost certainly expected the loss of Potter and were prepared for the unexpected. But nevertheless, the momentum was tested. A new manager, no matter how gifted, will take time to familiarize himself. What could have been the best season in the club’s history was tested after six games.

Here’s a warning, here’s what happens if you go above your station. But this is not some dark moral tale. The Premier League is multi-layered. From Chelsea’s point of view, it looks like something big. comic opera. Todd Boly, the long-haired student wrestler with dark glasses, too much on the nose of the American capitalist? It may be true, but not everything has to be brilliantly subtle.

He seems to have enjoyed playing the role ever since reaching a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton last season and looking utterly baffled that the VAR system determined the goal was due to offside. He may have had to install himself as de facto sporting director this summer as the sacking of Roman Abramovich-era staff robbed the club of a sporting experience, but his clumsy attempts to navigate the market at times felt like one of those body-swapping comedies that were so popular in the 80s.