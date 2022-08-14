Jonathan Wilson. Forest made too many changes?

Tuewhen did the alarm bells ring? Was it when Omar Richards arrived from Bayern Munich for £8.5m to become Nottingham Forest’s sixth summer? Was it Lewis O’Brien’s £6m move from Huddersfield? Or perhaps Remo Freuler, signed last week from Atalanta for £7.6m, was too expensive a player – and that was before a £20m fee was agreed on for Emmanuel Dennis.

The confirmation of that move on Saturday night means Forest have brought in 15 players this summer for just under £110m and they have been closely linked to Morgan Gibbs-White. This figure, regardless of the quality of the players or the logic of each individual signing, is enough to inspire remorse.

The history of the Premier League is littered with the lessons of wastefulness. Nobody wants to play Middlesbrough 1996-97, Derby 2006-07, QPR 2011-12 or Fulham 2018-19. The dangers of massive change should be obvious, but the wealth of the Premier League can do strange things to directors.

Forest’s six newcomers started 2-0 against Newcastle last Saturday and two more came off the bench. The team that started in the playoff final had eight substitutions. If Forest looked incoherent, this is not surprising. Although the Forest board actively chooses the degree of turbulence, some level of fluidity is inevitable.

Forest’s rise was sudden. They were at the bottom when Steve Cooper was appointed in September and only made the playoffs in April.

By the end of the season, they had five loan players as regulars, none of whom joined the club full-time, and goalkeeper Brice Samba turned down a contract extension and left for Lens. This is half of the team that needs to be replaced, which is part of the problem of a strategy based on reducing liability through credit deals. This does not mean that such a policy is wrong in itself – it may be necessary from a financial point of view – but it creates instability.

Even putting that aside, the economic reality means that significant changes are likely to be needed if the promoted team is to compete. Clearly, there is a huge gap between the Premier League and the Championship (and a growing gap between the Championship and League One). But there is something corrosive about this stratification; it is another part of the footballing soul lost in the pursuit of profit that has characterized three decades of the Premier League era.

The cases of Ipswich in 1961-62 and Nottingham Forest in 1977-78 winning the title in their first post-promotion season with basically the same squad are extreme, but maybe that wouldn’t be a good thing , if the increase did not mean the replacement of the majority. the team that did it? Anyone who has played team sports at any level (or watched 11 Ocean’s Friends or Dirty Dozen) knows the power of this feeling of a group of often very different people coming together for a common cause, of different attributes interlocking to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Nottingham Forest captain John McGovern holds the League Champion trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their April 1978 triumph (from left to right) Tony Woodcock, John Robertson, Kenny Burns, McGovern, Peter Shilton, Viv Anderson and Colin Barrett. Photo: PA Images

It may be naïve to believe that this should be the case at the highest levels – the idea of ​​friendship in football has been snubbed by enough former professionals to make it clear that this is an industry as dirty and bitter as any other – but for the fans, the idea of ​​players dressed in their colors are somehow committed to their values ​​and their individuality seems to be vital. What is a club if it’s not a sense of community? Otherwise there is Trigger broom situation: if you change each component, what makes it still Nottingham Forest?

However, this requires a significant suspension of disbelief. Players will move on to better deals. Clubs will just as quickly shed players they no longer need, a trend of which Barcelona’s current shenanigans are an extreme example. Football is a cruel, self-serving world, and the sense of its importance is based not entirely on fiction, but on something fleeting and ephemeral at best. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the case of the advanced side.

Even when vital points are scored or a playoff final is won, executives are finalizing plans on who to buy, how to bring in the necessary experience and top-notch quality. And so, inevitably, who will be let go, who is the undisputed champion of the standard, whose salary should be cleaned from the ledgers.