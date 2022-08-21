Jonathan Wilson causes a lot of emotions in the great sports derby

PEp Guardiola was excited. He walked down the sideline, hands on hips, thoughtful. He gestured at Bernardo Silva and gave him lengthy instructions during the injury break. Manchester City were leading 1-0 and creating chances, but Guardiola often acts as his own canary in the mine, his excitement long before it becomes apparent in concrete actions, indicating that something is not right.

When Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead in the fifth minute, Eddie Howe was supposed to be on his way to an 11th defeat in 11 games against Guardiola. Everyone knows this drill: Guardiola praises Howe for the football his team plays, for all those passes and so few nasty tackles, for all that space and so little closing, and then helps himself to a comfortable victory: cumulative goal- the difference between them before the start the match was 31-4 in favor of Guardiola.

But Guardiola was right. Something went wrong. The game was surprisingly open; there was little control over the city, so privileges. Newcastle were throwing blow after blow, City were throwing blow after blow. There was brilliant football, an incredible outside kick by Callum Wilson, an exquisite pass by Kevin De Bruyne; there was breathless physical strength in it all, men everywhere, contributing something – for good or for ill, depending on whether you’re a kicker or a kicker – Australian referee Jarred Gillett’s willingness to let the game flow, culminating in his VAR decision cancel the red card he originally showed Kieran Trippier for a cynical knee-deep challenge on a flying De Bruyne.

It was, by some margin, the greatest sporting derby the Premier League has ever known. He may have sold his soul to nation-states with dubious human rights records (or their public investment funds), but at least he seems to have received a good price for it. Needless to say, there was no reference in the home support to the case of Leeds student Salma al-Shehab, who was sentenced to 34 years in prison by a Saudi court last week for explicitly supporting activists and dissidents on Twitter.

And yes, the transition is inconvenient, but that’s the whole concept of a state owning football clubs; Tonal inconsistencies are unavoidable, which is why these cherished institutions, these beacons of local pride, these theaters of excitement and merriment, should never have fallen into the hands of foreign powers seeking to gain influence and polish their image. . By no means should it have happened that fans’ weekend getaway was spoiled by the actions of a distant court.

At the center of the day’s drama was Allan Saint-Maximin, a player whose sparkling and unpredictable talent is the exact opposite of Guardiola’s football. Again and again he attacked Kyle Walker. Inside the quarterback, John Stones had the sort of wild, intense gaze that would have won him an Oscar in a Vietnam movie in the 80s.

City, imperiously sacking West Ham and Bournemouth, suddenly looked as uptight as they did in the closing minutes of the Community Shield against Liverpool, when Darwin Nunes briefly knocked them out of the rut – which perhaps only speaks of that defenders have a hard time when big, powerful attackers run at them. Two of these Saint-Maximin incursions brought goals before half-time; the third led to a free-kick, after which Trippier hit Newcastle’s third.

Bernardo Silva scored the equalizing goal for Manchester City against Newcastle United. Photo: Bruce White/Colorport/Shutterstock

But 3-1 wasn’t enough. De Bruyne found a new kit and inspired City’s comeback, culminating in Bernardo Silva’s equalizer, a smart move and a clean finish that is completely typical of both him and City football. Many aspects of Barcelona’s pursuit of Silva don’t make sense, of which their ability to pay for one more player seems just about the least significant – in their world of fantasy economy, there always seems to be one more lever to pull. family silver for flogging. Much deeper is the question of why City were willing to let him go.

Perhaps it was just a matter of economics that if someone is offering £100m for a 28 year old then there is no point in not even considering it. But Silva, petite, technically gifted, hardworking, intelligent, seems to be the physical embodiment of Guardiola’s philosophy. It was his first league start of the season, perhaps reflecting less uncertainty about his own position than Gündoğan’s rise in status since he was elected club captain in the summer. With Rodri and Calvin Phillips in contention for the defensive midfield role, and with De Bruyne essentially guaranteed to start, Silva’s midfield options are reduced.

At St. James it was deployed on the right, offering both vital width of attack and dangerously drifting deep into the field. It was from the flank that he opened the first ball for Gundogan, receiving the ball in space and then masterfully holding the ball, dodging four half-calls, and in doing so, no one had to win. However, it was from his flank that most of Newcastle’s threat came from.

So, three games into the season, only Arsenal are left with a great record, and City’s more optimistic rivals will bounce back from the unexpected vulnerability they’ve shown. The less optimistic will point out how ominously impressive City’s backlash was. And neutral players will feel happy to see an incredibly interesting draw, while trying their best not to think about what funded it.