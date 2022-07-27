Jonathan Lew No worries, but full of risk: this England is like no other

IHe was unrestrained, he was dominant, he was sophisticated and, frankly, for anyone who even remotely understood English football jargon, it was just a little odd. Host nation England reached the Euro 2022 final by training and beating world No. 2 Sweden in a 4-0 thrashing at Bramall Lane. No longing, no stage fright, no bitter heartache. Just smooth, expressive one-touch football and the goals you score in your sleep. Quick, check their passports.

England is waiting: for so long, this inflated expectation seemed like a lead weight in this team, loading their every step with meaning, setting them up for inevitable failure. English women have never won a major tournament in their history. On Sunday night at Wembley Stadium, with a sell-out against Germany or France, they will have a chance to turn old vices into new virtues.

And here, before the ardent and feverish crowd of Sheffield, England waited: irrefutably and irrefutably. They counted on competition, despite a nervous start in which Sweden could easily steal the lead. They expected to score even in a tense first half, when there was no clear superiority. And in a glorious, tumultuous second half, they looked to put on a show by scoring three more goals to complete the biggest win in any European Championship semi-final, women’s or men’s.

The moment everyone will remember came in the 68th minute when Fran Kirby crossed the ball into the path of Alessia Russo. The Manchester United striker shot for the first time and shot unsuccessfully: right at the goalkeeper of the Swedish national team Hedwig Lindahl, the ball flew harmlessly to the side. Rousseau reassembled it. Now she looked away from the goal, the corner narrowed, two Swedish defenders accompanied her at every step. It was the moment when the most functional people could find a teammate and make a safe back pass.

But Rousseau always had a certain taste for the theatrical. And, above all, despite the fact that she did not start a single game in this tournament, she learned the main principle of the team: express yourself. Take a chance. Make a difficult decision. Or, in the case of Rousseau, play an outrageous heel kick to the legs of an astonished Swedish goalkeeper in a European Championship semi-final. Perhaps this was the moment when the simple game of football began to take on a fantastical, anarchic, almost orgiastic air, in which the main goal was not to win – at 3-0 England were already sure of this – but to have fun.

And so the last 20 minutes the British just had fun. They snubbed the ball around the Swedish players. They stopped on the ball, stepped over it, played with it. There was a fourth goal as well, a marvelous Kirby hitting the ball back to Lindahl, who by now clearly knew it wasn’t her night. England made their lap of honor with more than 10 minutes left.

Lest anyone doubt the dignity of England’s rivals: Sweden has been named by many scholarly observers as the favorite for this tournament, with a well organized backbone and an impeccable tournament pedigree.

Third place at the last World Championship in 2019. Silver in each of the last two Olympic Games. Yet in this tournament, they made their way to the semi-finals boring in many ways: digging up grueling, hard-fought wins that were as fun to play as they were to watch.

One of the most curious football proverbs says that great teams can win when they play poorly. The logical answer is that great teams don’t play badly at all. England calmed down after a cool opening. They patiently waited, extinguished the quick counterattacks of the Swedes, waited for an opportunity. It fell to Arsenal’s Beth Meade, the tournament’s top scorer, who brilliantly managed a cross from Lucy Bronze and carried it past Lindahl through the forest of legs.

That first goal in the 33rd minute seemed to relax England a lot, reminding them of who they are and why they are here. Two minutes after the start of the second half, bronze became the second. In goal, Mary Earps emphasized her status as one of the tournament’s goalkeepers with two outstanding saves. Then Rousseau and Kirby came in to put the finishing touches on, a useless finale that just highlighted the gap in quality.

In regulation time, England didn’t really know how to react. Ellen White sobbed into her shirt. Rachel Daly jumped on the back of Millie Bright, who obediently carried her around the field like a parachute. The musicians joined the crowd in a performance of Sweet Caroline, a love song that has survived, aged and somehow remains stronger than ever.

The final on Sunday will be the most important moment of their lives, an event that can be a moment before and after, not only for this team or these players, but for women’s sports in this country. In the coming days, England’s success will happily support brands and companies, public relations agencies and politicians. And yet the value of 85,000 supporters at a women’s football match, watching England, watching that England, cannot be overestimated.

There are still arguments to be won, battles to be fought. But looking back, it may have been the week women’s football fell out of favor. that thing thereand went to the top table to take his rightful place.