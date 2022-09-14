Jonathan Lew Haaland offers City a new dimension of destruction

Erling Haaland poses a problem for the professional writer. Most of the time he doesn’t do much. He runs towards the ball. He runs away from the ball. He groans and waits.

In total, he had 26 touches, which is quite a lot by his standards, but still less than both goalkeepers. Thus, the discussion of Haaland’s influence becomes something of an unsatisfactory binary, revolving around one fluid question: Did he score or not? If he did, his contribution was probably decisive. If not, then you’ve spent 90 minutes watching the tall blond look at things.

Here’s the thing: Haaland is one of those players who is completely irrelevant, right up to the point where he isn’t. With six minutes left in this tense, slow-burning Champions League group game, you can be forgiven if you don’t remember any of the contributions he made.

Instead, the clear protagonists were John Stones and Jude Bellingham, the out-of-position man and the all-position man.

The moment was provided by the stones equalizing the score from afar. According to the first data of the season, this is not the best team of Pep Guardiola and not his most beautiful team, but perhaps the most interesting. At halftime, the prevailing opinion on social media was that it was a pretty boring game. But city games can never be truly boring. The threat is too obvious, the threat is always implied if not always invoked, the squad is too talented, too capable of outlandish and unspeakable feats.

No matter how well you cover them, they will always find another way to harm you. And now the Stones, with echoes of Vincent Kompany against Leicester and many of Alex Ferguson’s past teams, have risen to the occasion.

Borussia Dortmund definitely did their best. They played tight, closed the space, did not panic with the ball, as many teams do against City. Niklas Süle tried to step over the edge of his court. Emre Can read Kevin De Bruyne’s dangerous cross in curling and didn’t just head or cut the ball, but gave it to a teammate. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez were just hitting the same dead end, crashing into traffic, a two-straight comedy double-act with no climax. Bellingham, a vibrant and inspiring presence in Dortmund’s midfield, put them ahead with a well-placed header. On the touchline, Guardiola looked both surprised and unsurprised, like someone who had just read the nutritional information on the back of a can of Vimto.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden joined the lineup. And as Dortmund retreated into their lines, there was a vaguely epic quality to their rearguard. Visiting fans beat off a deafening tribal rhythm. Mats Hummels crossed just as Haaland was about to pounce and was met with slaps on the back, high-fives and goal-worthy celebration. But even that was something of a clue: recognition of the narrowness of their margins, the sheer enormity of their task. Simply keeping Holland silent for 75 minutes felt like an act of heroism. The bad news: there are still 15 left.

And what to say about this goal, really? Perhaps it was not so much a goal as a feat of physical architecture: the whole frame was off the ground, the left leg was raised like a battering ram, a brilliant cross Joao Cancelo landed from a great height. Perhaps there’s an inconsistency in the fact that Haaland can look so secondary and then come up with an ending like this. But then you realize that those long minutes spent jogging and slow pedaling serve those moments: energy saved, defenders exhausted, patience, which in itself is a destructive form of self-belief.

This is not a game that City have won, or at least not the way they have won. But lately they’ve been doing it more and more often: Arsenal away last season, Aston Villa in the title decider, and here again a comeback victory born of pure aura, the fortitude of a team that has climbed the mountain for so long. times that they can no longer lose.

This is probably why this is the most interesting team of Guardiola. It has little of the prosperity or splendor of its predecessors. Nothing is spoiled and nothing is wasted: a small team knows their job and does exactly what is needed. A cynic might call them a flawed team, a team of moments, perhaps even a betrayal. An optimist might object that this is football at its purest and most perfect.