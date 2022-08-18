New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jonah Hill He no longer makes media appearances or public-facing events as he takes steps to protect his mental health.

Hill, 38, recently finished directing his second film, “Stutz.” The comedian filmed the documentary in secret and it features conversations between him and his therapist regarding his mental health.

“I just finished directing my second film, a documentary about myself and my therapist called ‘Stutz’ exploring mental health in general. The whole purpose of making this film was to bring therapy and the tools I learned in therapy to a wider audience for private use through an entertaining film. ” Hill explained in an open letter, first reported by Deadline.

“Through this journey of self-discovery in film, I experienced anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which I understood to be exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” he continued.

Hill’s decision to withdraw from doing public press events was a “truthful act” for herself and the film.

“I am so grateful that this film will have its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in hopes that it will help those who are struggling,” he wrote.

“However, you won’t see me there when I’m promoting this film or my upcoming films. I’ll take this important step to protect myself. If I’m sick by going there and promoting it, I won’t be. I’ll be honest with myself or the film.”

Hill explained that he hopes speaking out about his anxiety will give others a chance to act.

“I’m usually horrified by letters or statements like this, but I understand that I’m one of the few who can relax. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety,” he wrote.

“With this letter and ‘Stutz,’ I hope to make it more common for people to talk about these things and take action. So they can take steps toward feeling better and so the people in their lives can understand their problems more. Obviously.”

Hill took fame with him Role in “Super Bad” in 2007

He acted in films like “21 Jump Street” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”