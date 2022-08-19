type here...
Jonah Hill is taking a break from film promotions due to anxiety attacks

(CNN)Actor and film producer Jonah Hill Anxiety attacks are causing him to pull back from promoting his films, including his first documentary.

Known for starring in films like “21 Jump Street” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the 38-year-old will explore mental health and how his job has affected his anxiety in his upcoming documentary, “Stutz.”
“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist who explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz.’ The statement said. deadline on wednesday

    “Through this journey of self-discovery in film, I realized that I had been experiencing anxiety attacks for almost 20 years, fueled by media and public events,” Hill continued.
      In light of this, the actor said he would not promote the documentary to “protect” himself, although he said he “can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in hopes that it will help them. Struggling.”
      “If I make myself sick by going out there and promoting it, I’m not being true to myself or the film,” said the actor, who is directing the film, which he hopes will “speak for itself.”
      Same goes for his other upcoming projects.
        Hill was last seen in the 2021 film “Don’t look up,” which was nominated for four Oscars. He will star in the comedy “You People,” which is currently in post-production and expected to premiere this year.
        “I understand that I’m one of the privileged few who can take time off. I’m not going to lose my job while working on my anxiety,” he said.
        “Through this letter and through ‘Stutz,’ I hope it becomes more common for people to talk about and act on these things. So they can take steps to feel better and the people in their lives can be more understanding of their issues. Clearly,” Hill added.
        Last year, the actor opened up about his body image insecurities, telling his followers on Instagram: “I request you not to comment on my body.”
        Hill isn’t the first celebrity to open up about mental health struggles.
        On Sunday, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland He said he was taking a break from social media due to the “damaging effects” on his mental state.
          Actor last year Ryan Reynolds Talked about the impact of anxiety on his life and work. He described anxiety, which developed in childhood, as “an engine of creativity but also its own cloud and shroud of darkness.”
          And in April, the singer Camilla hair She opened up about the “crippling” anxiety she felt while making her album “Familia”. She’s in a better place now, she said, crediting her vulnerability and efforts to heal.

          To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis assistance in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

