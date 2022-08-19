Jonah Hill is taking a break from film promotions due to anxiety attacks

(CNN) Actor and film producer Jonah Hill Anxiety attacks are causing him to pull back from promoting his films, including his first documentary.

Known for starring in films like “21 Jump Street” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” the 38-year-old will explore mental health and how his job has affected his anxiety in his upcoming documentary, “Stutz.”

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist who explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz.’ The statement said. deadline on wednesday

“Through this journey of self-discovery in film, I realized that I had been experiencing anxiety attacks for almost 20 years, fueled by media and public events,” Hill continued.

In light of this, the actor said he would not promote the documentary to “protect” himself, although he said he “can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in hopes that it will help them. Struggling.”