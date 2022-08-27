New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nashville is one of the hottest cities in the country right now. It is enjoying new residents, new business and new talent.

Singer-songwriter John Rich sat front row for the performance.

He arrived in Music City right after graduating from high school in nearby Dixon, Tenn., in 1992 — and Rich quickly proved himself a top talent on Music Row.

He co-wrote songs with hit-making act Lonestar, formed Big & Rich with Big Kenny, one of the most dynamic duos in country music, and has a successful solo career, continuing to write hit tunes today.

John Rich Reflects on Rise to Fame, Shares Tips of Cowboy Wisdom: ‘Bleed to Bleed’ for Your Dreams

Rich’s latest song “Progress” zooms up to the number. According to the New York Post, Truth topped the global Apple iTunes sales chart in July after its release to social and video-sharing site Rumble.

Srimanthu wrote no. 1 songs for Jason Alden, Faith Hill and Gretchen Wilson, while working with some of the biggest stars in country music today.

He gives Fox News Digital insight into his favorite places to see in and around Nashville.

Gruhn Guitars, 2120 8th Ave. South

It’s “my favorite instrument store,” Rich told Fox News Digital of Green Guitars.

“They’re considered the No. 1 vintage instrument store in the USA, and everyone from the Rolling Stones to Ricky Skaggs has bought guitars there,” he said.

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock ‘n’ roll

He said, “It’s a time capsule!”

E3 Chophouse, 1628 21st Ave. South

“My favorite restaurant in Nashville right now,” says Rich of E3 Chophouse. “The owners source their beef from their own grass-fed cattle in Kansas.”

Nashville’s dining scene is booming with nearly 20% more diners in 2022 than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The multi-level restaurant has an outdoor patio bar and menu that includes steaks, fresh seafood, a delicate caviar bar – and in an ode to its fresh farm-based ingredients – a veritable honeycomb on its charcuterie board.

Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Ave North

“Always one of my favorite places to see a concert,” says Rich of Ryman Auditorium, a downtown Nashville American-music landmark.

“This is where the Grand Ole Opry began.”

Remembering Naomi Judd: Country music legend honored at ‘River of Time’ memorial service

Perhaps more importantly, Rich added, “I also married my wife on that stage.”

The Grand Ole Opry today is located just outside of downtown Nashville.

Both the Opry and Ryman are must-see sites for Nashville visitors.

The Outpost Armory, 1132 BC Road, Murfreesboro

“America’s greatest gun store,” says Rich of the Outpost Armory, a sprawling firearms shop and shooting range 30 minutes southeast of downtown Nashville.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“It is owned by my friend Ronnie Barrett, creator of the world famous Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifle.”

Redneck Riviera, 208 Broadway

“My absolute favorite place for a great honky-tonk hangout in Nashville, The Redneck Riviera!” Said the country music star.

Rich might be a little biased: He owns a country music hotspot, steps across the Cumberland River from the Catbird Seat on Lower Broadway — the heart of Music City’s world-renowned live-music scene.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The bar has three levels of entertainment and plenty of salutes to the USA and its veterans.

Check out the awesome beer-can American flag behind the second-floor bar.