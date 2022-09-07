New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Short of money, a key factor in golfers defecting from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf is that they don’t have to play actual golf.

While many of them took part in the BMW PGA Championship for the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour), a loyal few were certainly noticed, including the world’s 6th ranked player in Jan Rahm.

Rahm said that LIV players were only playing in the tournament to improve their rankings and were unaware of DP’s history.

“I don’t understand giving a chance to some players who have never been interested in the European Tour and never been interested in playing in this event just because they get world ranking points,” he said. via the New York Post.

Rahm said his “good friend” who has competed in more than 20 DP World Tour events will not be playing for BMW as the likes of Talor Gooch and Abraham Unser join the field.

“When they don’t care less about this event they’re giving it to others. They don’t know. They don’t care. They don’t know the history of this event,” Rahm said. “They’re here because they’re trying to get world ranking points and try to finish in the top-50. That was clear on the day.”

World No. 15 Billy Horschel echoed Rahm’s comments.

“Why are you here? You’re only here for one reason and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have them. [in LIV Golf],” he said.

He went so far as to call some LIV members “hypocrites” for going against their own mantra of playing less golf.

“It’s hypocritical when some of these guys say they want to play less golf this week,” added the defending BMW PGA champion. “It’s hypocritical to come here and play outside of LIV when your big thing is to spend more time with family and less golf.”

“…Guys who openly say they want to play less, they’re hypocrites. Let’s be clear about that. It’s not everyone. And there are some hypocrites here this week because they want to play less, but they’re playing another event that’s not a LIV event.”

Players who left the DP World Tour for LIV were originally banned from their original tour, but a “stay” issued back in July halted that punishment.

LIV is off this weekend, but will be back in Chicago on September 16th at Rich Harvest Farms.