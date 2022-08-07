New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October after he reportedly sent racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails to commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

However, his agent thinks the league has run out of getting him.

“I can tell you right now that it was a successful job,” Bob LaMonte told JoeBucsFan.com.

LaMonte questioned why the league waited months to release the information and why the league seemed so focused on Gruden. The emails were discovered during the league’s investigation into the workplace culture of Washington commanders.

“Why, of all things, did this come up in an already lost trial?” Lamonte said. “And that was 10 years ago. And then Jon and why the Raiders? He wasn’t even in the league at the time of those e-mails… That’s a tragedy. You can say what you want, but if anyone really understood Jon, they knew he wasn’t a racist. That So obvious. No one would say that.”

Gruden is suing the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, who also feels the league tried to ruin his career. The judge rejected the NFL’s notion of dismissing the case,

“Everybody knows that’s wrong,” his agent said. “You have 650,000 e-mails and six of him are picked…and he’s not even in the league. He’s won on the court and he’ll win again.”

Andre Raison says Jon Gruden ‘not a racist’ amid leaked email scandal

LaMonte echoes Raiders announcer Brent Musberger’s comments from last year.

“As I told Coach, whoever took you out, Jon, he was a hitman,” Musburger said in an interview. Las Vegas Sports Network’s JT The Brick . “It’s one of the best hit jobs I’ve ever seen.

Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders in January 2018 after nine years away from coaching, but everything seems to have snowballed quickly and he’s gone after just four seasons.

Despite not coaching, LaMonte said his love for football hasn’t waned.

“The guy watches movies all day, that’s what he does. He’s basically a football junkie and you took that out of him,” he said.

LaMonte said the situation “took a very bad toll” on Gruden and his “family was devastated,” but he’s “much better now” and believes he’ll coach again.

“I think John looks younger, happier and better now. He’s infinitely wealthy and the irony of this claim is that everyone says he’s going to make a fortune, he doesn’t really need the money. What Jon Gruden wants is his life. Back — and he’s going to get it back.”

Gruden cashed in on the then-Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game in 2000. In his first year as head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won Super Bowl XXXVII against his former Raiders.

He was placed in the Bucks’ Ring of Honor in 2017, but was removed last year amid scandal.