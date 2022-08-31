New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jon Gruden signed a 10-year contract worth $100 million to coach the then-Oakland Raiders for a second term.

After his racist and misogynistic emails were leaked last year, he resigned from Las Vegas in the middle of his fourth season.

Gruden addressed the situation Little Rock Touchdown Club Tuesday at Arkansas.

“I’m ashamed of what came out in these emails and I make no excuses for it. It’s shameful,” Gruden said. “But I’m a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years, I have three great boys, I still love football, I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think there’s anyone here. And I’m asking for forgiveness and I’ll take another shot Hope to get it.”

Gruden is currently suing the NFL because he claims the NFL leaked emails to get him fired. The leaked emails come amid a league investigation into Washington commanders and their workplace culture.

His agent, Bob Lamonte, even thought the league was out of getting him.

“I can tell you right now that it’s a work in progress,” LaMonte said last month.

“Why, of all things, was this brought up in an already lost trial?” LaMonte added. “And that was 10 years ago. And then why Jon and why the Raiders? He wasn’t even in the league at the time of those e-mails… You have 650,000 e-mails and his six picks.”

Jon Gruden’s Agent Says Former Head Coach’s Leaked Emails Are ‘Hit Job’

Gruden also said “there’s a lot of misunderstanding out there” and it’s hard to see the network he worked for.

“Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job,” he said. “I don’t even want to watch the channel anymore because I don’t believe everything [they say] True. I know a lot of it is trying to get people to see it. But I think we have to come back to reality.”

Gruden coached the Raiders to the AFC Championship Game in 2000. In his first year as head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won Super Bowl XXXVII against his former team.

He was placed in the Bucks’ Ring of Honor in 2017, but was removed last year amid scandal.