Jon Gosselin has accused his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, of stealing $100,000 from their children, but the reality star claims she “borrowed” the money.

In court documents obtained by The Sun, the “Kate Plus 8” The star admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from her children’s trust funds, but said she “survived”.

In a 2019 court filing, Kate claimed the funds were taken from her children Hannah and Collin to “meet her and the children’s expenses,” but she bought a lake home in North Carolina that year, the outlet reported.

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” her ex-husband, Jon, told The Sun.

“Parents are not allowed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will repay – but she has not provided any documents and made no payments,” he continued.

“You can’t live off your kids’ money,” Joan added.

Reps for Jon and Kate did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In court documents, Kate alleges that her eight children owe her money because they paid for their private school tuition out of pocket.

“So, I mean I wasn’t looking to collect it, but I borrowed $100,000 from the children’s trust,” she said in the filing. “And that technically owes me $387,000.”

Joan shared that even though a judge ordered Kate to repay her children’s trust funds, she hasn’t.

The couple share eight children; However, Jon previously shared that he only had a relationship with Hannah and Colleen. The couple lives with him and Alexis, Auden, Joel and Leah live with Kate.

“[Communicating with] The kids who live with Kate are hard because I don’t have an open relationship with them “John & Kate Plus 8” Alam told Entertainment Tonight in May.

“[Kate] It distanced me from those children. I think it’s a poor parent’s decision,” he said. “It would have been better if she had been more open with them and explained things better.”

Jon and Kate have been at loggerheads since they divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The couple also shares 21-year-old twins Kara and Madelyn, who attend different colleges In New York.