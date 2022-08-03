New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jojo is Shiva’s mother Want to set the record straight.

Jessalyn Siwa weighed in Tuesday on the controversy surrounding her daughter and Candace Cameron Bure on social media. Jessalyn revealed on her podcast “Success with Jess” that she actually talked about JoJo’s interaction with Burr.

“I talked about this on my podcast a while ago,” she captioned the video clip, recalling the moment that led JoJo to say Bure was the “rude celebrity” the pop star had ever met. “The recent story is incorrect so here is the true version.”

Jojo Shiva says Candace Cameron Bure left out details in an Instagram video

According to Jessalyn and JoJo, Bure turned down “Dancing with the Stars.” alum during the “Fuller House” premiere after party. Jojo, who was 11 years old at the time, asked Bure to take a photo, but was refused.

Bure and Jojo spoke About the moment and the “Full House” star shared an update on her Instagram saying, “No drama.”

However, Bure left out some details in her social media video, JoJo explained to Page Six.

“We spoke on the phone. She confided in herself [Instagram video],” Shiva told Page Six. “She didn’t share all the details of the meeting. But it’s one of the memories I’m stuck with as an 11-year-old.”

“She didn’t want to take a picture with me after the party, and I was okay with that,” Shiva told the outlet. “But I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that really upset me.”

Jessalyn reiterates that it’s important to pay attention to how you “treat people.”

“At the end of this story, it’s not about a simple photo, it’s about how you treat people,” added Jessalyn’s caption. “Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you, but you have morals when no one is looking.”