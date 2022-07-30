New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After that the story continues Jojo Siva Candance Cameron Bure describes herself as the “rude celebrity” she’s ever met in a viral TikTok video.

On Tuesday, Bure, 46, shared a Video on Instagram Clearing the air with Siva, but it looks like the “Dance Moms” alum doesn’t agree with everything Bure said.

“We spoke on the phone. She confided in herself [Instagram video],” Shiva told Page Six. “She didn’t share all the details of the meeting. But it’s one of the memories I’m stuck with as an 11-year-old.”

Bure shared that Shiva and she first met at the premiere of “Fuller House” when Shiva was 11 years old, and the actress didn’t stop on the red carpet to pose for a photo with Shiva.

Candace Cameron Bure on Jojo Siwa, the ‘baddest celebrity’ she’s ever met: ‘No drama’

“She didn’t want to take a picture with me after the party, and I was okay with that,” Shiva told the outlet. “But I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that really upset me.”

On Tuesday, Bure shared that there was “no drama” between the two of them and they had a “great conversation.”

“No drama. That’s tea,” Boore said.

Bure and Siwa The drama may have died down, but the “Fuller House” star’s daughter has chimed in.

Bure’s 23-year-old daughter Natasha posted a note to Shiva on her Instagram story on Thursday.

“With respect, it’s not a ‘hard experience’ to have someone say ‘no’ to take a photo with you. This generation is too sensitive and spineless,” Natasha wrote, according to US Weekly.

“There are bigger problems in this world,” she reported. “Grow up.”

Since then “Fuller House” Premier, Bure and Siva appeared together on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019.