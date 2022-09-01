New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jojo Shiva In 2018, it went viral again, this time on TikTok for calling out Justin Bieber for making fun of his first car.

Shiva posted a video on TikTok, which started using a green screen effect to show her standing in front of a photo of her first car since 2018 when she posted it on Instagram. The text above the video reads, “When I got my first car POV you were Justin Bieber…”

The audio played on the video is from “The Vampire Diaries,” and the character Caroline Forbes says, “Shoot it. I said, ‘Do you look stupid standing there?’ No, I said, ‘Burn. It’.” In his caption, Shiva wrote, “This audio is made for me.”

Shiva mentioned his December 2018 Interaction with Bieber In it he comments on a picture of her new car that has a large picture of her face on it. He ordered her to “fire”. The pop star was just 15 at the time, so her mother, Jessalyn Siva, intervened and told Bieber to burn his own stuff.

Days later, the two were able to patch things up when Bieber posted an apology to the Nickelodeon star, saying his issues were with the car because he didn’t like the colors and that he had nothing against her. He said he hoped she “didn’t think it was malicious or intentional.”

This is the second time Shiva has gone this summer Viral on TikTok For posting about another celebrity.

In July, Shiva was trending on TikTok. When asked who the rudest celebrity she met in the video was, she quickly flashed a picture of “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure at the camera without explanation.

She had a shock reaction, including Bure. Boore was puzzled as to what she had done to leave such a negative impression on Shiva. From what she recalls, they had only positive interactions with each other, including an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Bure then took to Instagram To share how shocked she was, she spoke to Shiva and got the full story. According to Bure, when she ran into Bure, Shiva said “Fuller House“Premier at the age of 11, Bure brushed her off and refused to be photographed with her, telling her “not now”.

Shiva later told Page Six that her experience with Bure shouldn’t affect the way others see Bure and that it doesn’t mean Bure is a bad person.

“I would say just because I had a bad experience, it doesn’t mean she’s a terrible human being,” she told the outlet. “I think it was an uncomfortable time for her, and 11-year-old me was very excited and excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst person ever.”