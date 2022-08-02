New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jojo Shiva She responded to her millions of followers on TikTok after an online backlash came after she accused “lesbian” of being a “dirty word” in an interview last week.

“I never said lesbian was a dirty word, and I never said it was a dirty word, because it’s not,” Shiva said in response to a fan’s comment that called out the former. “Dance Moms” star.

“It’s not a bad word, it’s not an insult, and it’s not a word to be ashamed to say or identify with in any way.”

Shiva explains that she doesn’t like the “sound” of the word as she sits in her room wearing a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt while reading and responding to comments on the video sharing app.

Candace Cameron Bure on Jojo Siwa, the ‘baddest celebrity’ she’s ever met: ‘No drama’

“I don’t hate the word lesbian. … Whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say I’m gay,” she clarified. “It’s not a word that rolls off my tongue, if it makes sense.”

Shiva came out last year and has been in an off-and-on relationship with girlfriend Kylie Crewe ever since.

In an interview released by Unapologetically last week, the 19-year-old YouTube star discussed his “gay icon” status.

Jojo Siwa Explains No Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Didn’t Get Invited’

“It’s not about being comfortable being the face of the LGBTQ youth population, the young age, the young,” she said. “It’s about being honored with that. I’m being commissioned by the world to call me a gay icon, to call me an icon of this generation, not me. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

When the topic of being called “lesbian” came up, Shiva said, “I don’t like the word. I like it. But I mean, at the end of the day, that’s me. . . . It’s like the word humidity. It’s . . . ugh!”

Shiva recently got involved in another online clash, this time with the “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure After Siva said Bure was a “rude” celebrity after an encounter years ago.

“She didn’t want to take a picture with me at the after-party, which I was fine with,” Shiva told Page Six. “But I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that really upset me.”

On Tuesday, Bure shared that there was “no drama” and that they had a “great conversation” to mend their relationship.

“You were 11 at the time and I broke your 11-year-old heart,” The “Fuller House” The actress said in a video shared on Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, especially as a mother.”

She added how important it is to be “careful” about what is shared on TikTok, saying, “Words matter and our actions matter. We all influence the people around us.”