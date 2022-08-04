New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

South Africa’s health regulator on Thursday reported a causal link between a man’s death and Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first such direct link in the country.

Senior scientists said at a press conference that the man was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome shortly after J&J’s Janssen vaccine was given, and the man was later put on a ventilator and died.

“Other causes for Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have not been identified during the course of the illness,” says Professor Hanneli Meyer.

The person’s age and other personal details have not been disclosed for privacy reasons.

J&J said in an emailed statement that GBS is associated with the administration of various vaccines and other drugs and can also be triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The company said it strongly supports raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare events to ensure early detection and effective treatment.

Last July, US officials added a warning to J&J’s factsheet for the vaccine, saying data indicated an increased risk of GBS within six weeks of vaccination. During that time it identified 100 initial reports of GBS in vaccine recipients, including 95 serious cases and one death.

J&J said it was in discussions with regulators at the time of the US alert and that the rate of reported cases of GBS among Janssen vaccine recipients only slightly exceeded the background rate.

“The benefit of the vaccine still outweighs the risk,” Boitumelo Semet-Makokotlela, chief executive of the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA), told reporters.

“In our case we administered about 9 million (doses) of Janssen vaccine and this was the first causal case of GBS.”

Europe’s medicines regulator last year added GBS as a side effect of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, which uses the same viral vector technology as J&J.

South African Health Minister Joe Pahla told a news conference on Thursday that just 6,200 “adverse events” had been reported to SAHPRA out of more than 37 million COVID vaccine doses in the country as of mid-July, equivalent to 0.017%.

Semet-Makokotlela said the regulator has estimated about 160 deaths since the start of the COVID vaccination rollout, but has so far not seen a causal link to the vaccine.

South Africa is using shots from J&J and Pfizer in its COVID vaccination campaign. The rollout started slowly due to difficulties in securing supplies and lengthy negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, but has been slowed by recent setbacks.

About 46% of its 40 million people are now fully vaccinated.