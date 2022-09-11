New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas A&M’s Haynes King threw for just 97 yards and ran for 23 in Saturday’s stunning loss to Appalachian State.

The sixth-ranked nation fell to an unranked opponent on their own home turf — when Johnny Manziel was an Aggie, he took his team into Alabama and beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman in 2012.

Now, Johnny wants football back.

After the Aggies’ loss, Manziel took to Twitter to remind everyone of a fun little fact.

“I have 2 years of eligibility left, right?” He tweeted.

Manziel, of course, played professionally in the NFL, so he’s not eligible to play college football again.

The joke refers to the fact that he only played two college seasons and could have played two more. Instead, he opted for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season.

In 26 games with Texas A&M, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was one of the best players in college football. He threw for 7,820 yards, completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 63 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He ran for 2,169 yards on 345 carries, including 30 touchdowns.

Unranked Appalachian State shocks no. 6 TEXAS A&M with upset win on road

His NFL career never lived up to his college hype – he only played in 14 NFL games over the course of two seasons due to poor play, injuries and issues with his Cleveland Browns.

The troubled former quarterback spent time in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and Fan Controlled Football.

No, Manziel won’t go to Aggieland again, but what King did Saturday was a far cry from what Manziel did a decade ago.