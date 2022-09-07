New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp’s The attorney, Camille Vasquez, has signed on to represent “Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher in her legal battle against the state of California after she was indicted earlier this year on two counts of workers’ compensation fraud.

Vasquez became known as one of the driving forces behind Depp’s victory in a multi-million defamation lawsuit filed against his ex-wife. Amber Heard in Virginia. After a six-week trial, a jury declared Heard defamed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and awarded him $10.35 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit after jurors found that Depp defamed her through one of his lawyers.

Camille joined Brown Rudnick LLP in 2018 as a litigation attorney Partner position given Shortly after her big hit with the Depp trial, she worked with another partner at the firm, Steve Cook, focusing on white-collar defense investigations.

Johnny Depp will direct Johnny Depp’s first film in 25 years after Amber Heard’s Courtroom success

Vasquez and Brown told Fox News Digital that they are “determined to defend” Kilcher in her case. California Department of Insurance in July and claims she collected disability benefits while working on the popular drama, despite claiming she was too injured to work.

JOhni Depp MTV VMAS moonman during surprise appearance at awards show: ‘Needs work’

“We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case that examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system,” they shared in a statement. “Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood, and we want to clear her name.”

According to sources, Kilcher was “10% disabled for the rest of her life” after being hit by a car while working on set nearly four years ago.

Kilcher received “over $90,000 in disability benefits” and misrepresented injuries to medical providers in an investigation released this summer. The lawsuit states that Kilcher “injured her neck and right shoulder” while filming “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” in October 2018.

She began receiving treatment for her injuries, but was stopped and “did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer.”

A year later, she contacted the insurance company seeking treatment because she was offered work, but could not accept the job “because the neck pain was too severe.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Kilcher began receiving “temporary total disability benefits” shortly after claiming a CA state release. Investigation showed she was working at “Yellowstone” from July 2019 to October 2019, despite statements to a doctor that she had been unable to work for a year.

She reportedly received $96,838 in “non-qualified disability benefits” from October 14, 2019 to September 9, 2021.

Kilcher is reportedly returning for season five of the hit Kevin Costner show created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, which also stars Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes. She will reprise her role Angela Blue ThunderAs per deadline.