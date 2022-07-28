closer
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star wins defamation case against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez says he needs a woman for his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard — and she’s the lucky attorney chosen for the job, a new report says.

Vasquez, 38, made the comments in a teaser for a sit-down interview with “CBS Mornings'” Gayle King that airs Friday.

“This case calls for a woman’s perspective, and I’m a lucky person to have been chosen to do this job,” she told the host, dressed in her signature white skirt suit.

Vasquez famously conducted a cross-examination of the 36-year-old “Aquaman” actressGrilling heard on glaring inconsistencies in her testimony.

The young lawyer became a celebrity in his own right during the sensational live stream The Virginia Inquisition A jury ended up awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages on June 1, in a Washington Post op-ed in which Heard wrote that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

She won $2 million in her countersuit against the 59-year-old “Black Mass” star.

Attorney Camille Vasquez embraces Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on May 17, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Do you feel lucky? Lucky is the word?” Raju asked Vasquez in the teaser.

“I think so, yes,” she replied. “I mean, I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate that there’s a combination there.”

She said she had worked with Depp for four and a half years on various litigation matters when he was selected for a defamation trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez during a break during the Depp vs Heard defamation hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia on May 19, 2022.

“This case is very personal to him,” she said. “Having a woman on the team is important.”

Last week, Heard announced that she would appeal the verdict. Depp’s legal team responded by also filing a notice of appeal regarding the only lawsuit his ex-wife won against him.

Amber Heard walks out of Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia following a June 1 jury verdict awarding Johnny Depp $10.35 million.

Vasquez said it is “standard legal practice” to ensure that the Virginia Court of Appeals is full. Record of trial.

King asked Vasquez if it was a fair statement to say that Depp would not have appealed if Heard had not.

“That is a very fair statement,” she replied.

