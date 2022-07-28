New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez says he needs a woman for his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard — and she’s the lucky attorney chosen for the job, a new report says.

Vasquez, 38, made the comments in a teaser for a sit-down interview with “CBS Mornings'” Gayle King that airs Friday.

“This case calls for a woman’s perspective, and I’m a lucky person to have been chosen to do this job,” she told the host, dressed in her signature white skirt suit.

Johnny Depp Verdict: Actor Wins Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Amber

Vasquez famously conducted a cross-examination of the 36-year-old “Aquaman” actressGrilling heard on glaring inconsistencies in her testimony.

The young lawyer became a celebrity in his own right during the sensational live stream The Virginia Inquisition A jury ended up awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages on June 1, in a Washington Post op-ed in which Heard wrote that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

She won $2 million in her countersuit against the 59-year-old “Black Mass” star.

“Do you feel lucky? Lucky is the word?” Raju asked Vasquez in the teaser.

“I think so, yes,” she replied. “I mean, I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate that there’s a combination there.”

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

She said she had worked with Depp for four and a half years on various litigation matters when he was selected for a defamation trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

“This case is very personal to him,” she said. “Having a woman on the team is important.”

Last week, Heard announced that she would appeal the verdict. Depp’s legal team responded by also filing a notice of appeal regarding the only lawsuit his ex-wife won against him.

Vasquez said it is “standard legal practice” to ensure that the Virginia Court of Appeals is full. Record of trial.

King asked Vasquez if it was a fair statement to say that Depp would not have appealed if Heard had not.

“That is a very fair statement,” she replied.