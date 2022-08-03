New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin has surrounded the actor with a “world of violence,” according to newly unsealed court documents from his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Barkin testified in a videotaped deposition, which was played for jurors at the live-streamed defamation trial. Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia.

However, her most damning statements were not admitted at trial.

Barkin said Depp, 59, threw a bottle of wine in a hotel room while the two were on location filming “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” She said he got into a fight with his friends and didn’t throw the bottle at her.

Unsealed Dep v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction

“I wasn’t surprised,” Barkin said of Depp chucking the bottle, according to a deposition transcript taken Nov. 22, 2019. “There was always a violent atmosphere around him. He was a screamer. He was verbally abusive. And you could see those things.”

The couple dated for a few months in 1997 and the fling ended acrimoniously. Depp stopped abruptly Talking to her. The actress described him as “jealous, controlling”.

Barkin said Depp was always drunk or high. “He was drunk all the time,” she told lawyers for Depp and Heard, adding that he used cocaine, hallucinogens and marijuana in her presence.

However, Barkin says the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star isn’t all bad. He was very kind to her two children. The actress said that while he was loving towards those he cared about, he was cruel to the people beneath him. He referred to his assistant as “Pig” instead of his real name, Barkin told prosecutors.

“There’s just a world of violence,” she said of Depp’s treatment of certain people.

Unsealed Dep v. Heard court docs reveal ‘Aquaman’ actress ‘exotic dancer’

In 2010, the two briefly reconnected at the Cannes Film Festival. Depp brought her a glass of champagne and the two talked, Barkin recalled. “I told him how badly he treated me and he was clearly making some kind of sexual moves, I left his villa,” she said.

After a six-week trial, a Virginia jury Depp was awarded $10.35 million On June 1, 2018, a Washington Post op-ed found that Heard had defamed him by referring to her as a victim of domestic violence.

The panel also awarded $2 million on a single claim in her countersuit, which Depp found through her lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed the “London Fields” star by calling her allegations “bogus.”

Johnny Depp’s debut art collection sells for nearly $4M in hours

Both sides filed notices of appeal, but the verdict was seen as a major victory for Depp, with the jury rejecting claims that the “Aquaman” actress sexually and physically assaulted him.

Judge Penny Azkarate On July 13, the court unsealed a trove of documents against both Depp and Heard containing salacious allegations that jurors had not heard.

Transcript of videotaped deposition of Jennifer Howell, former boss of Herd’s sister Whitney Henriquez, undermined Hearsay evidence Depp testified that she did not bite the tip of Depp’s finger during a vicious row in Australia in 2015. Heard said a bottle of vodka was thrown at him and it smashed into his arm, severing a piece of his digit.

“[Henriquez] He simply shouted, ‘She’s done now. She cut his finger,” Howell said. “I pushed my chair back. I was like, what? And she went, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger, and then she bolted the door.”

This part of Howell’s deposition was not played in court.

Unsealed documents also reveal that Depp’s former assistant Stephen Deuters apologized to Hier in 2014 after Depp allegedly kicked her on a private flight from New York to Los Angeles.

She testified about the assault, which Depp denied when he took the stand.

“I’m sad that he didn’t have a better way to truly know the severity of his actions yesterday,” Deuters texted Heard. “Unfortunately, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was horrified. When he said he kicked you, he cried.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Text messages are not allowed on the trial.