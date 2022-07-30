New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp’s The debut art collection “Friends & Heroes” sold out within hours on the London art gallery’s website on Thursday, earning the actor millions.

The Castle Fine Art Gallery lists 780 prints, including Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Pop Art-style images. Keith Richards.

“This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in mere hours,” the gallery announced on Instagram.

According to the gallery, Depp focuses on “the people he knows best and the people who have inspired him as a person.” “Each film is an intimate reflection of their character through Johnny’s eyes; they portray him as he unfolds.”

Al Pacino, a close friend since the pair starred in the 1997 crime drama “Donnie Brasco,” bonded over a “shared penchant for creative insanity,” the collection’s brochure said.

He and Keith Richards shared a love of music, particularly “obscure blues tracks,” and he called the Rolling Stones guitarist “the coolest rock ‘n’ roll star of all time” in the brochure. Richards partially inspired Depp’s character Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Silk-screen limited-edition portraits Sold individually and as a box set. A set of four is listed for $15,040 and a single portrait for $3,973.

According to the Sunday-Times, Depp earned more than $3.6 million from Thursday’s sales.

An actor’s successful entry into the arts comes as a highlight A major success In his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A Virginia Jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages on June 1, finding that Heard defamed him when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a victim of domestic violence.

The panel found in Heard’s favor on one claim in her countersuit and awarded her $2 million in damages.

The verdict came after a sensational six-week trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court that was televised internationally.

Depp and the “Aquaman” actress The verdict is being appealed.