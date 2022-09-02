New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp is returning to the big stage in the United States.

According to the Brown County Music Center website, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Will join Jeff Beck in Nashville on October 19th. According to NME magazine, Depp will join Beck for the majority of his US tour.

Depp has dominated the headlines this year as he battles his ex-wife Amber Heard in their multi-million dollar defamation trial.

After a jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages, Heard defamed Depp. Nearly seven weeks of trial in Virginia Among allegations of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit after jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

During the trial, Depp and Beck appeared on a foreign stage as the jury deliberated.

Posted videos on social media show Depp, guitar in hand, rocks the stage during Beck’s concertAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, it took place in Sheffield, England. Depp and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” videos appeared to show.

The actor seemed to be referring to the famous case on Beck’s recently released album “18,” in which Depp reportedly wrote two ballads on the 13-track album.

On the track “Sad Motherf—Kin Parade,” Depp tells Belt, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year-old itch… If I had a dime I wouldn’t touch you.”

The Sunday Times reports that Beck and Depp co-titled his latest album.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really sparked our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said. “We used to joke about how we felt like we were 18 again, so that became the album title as well.”

Depp appeared at MTV’s VMA Awards on Sunday, where he virtually joined the award show as the Moon Man. His performance was brilliant Response from Heard’s sister He was called “obnoxious” and “obviously desperate”.

Fox News’ Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.