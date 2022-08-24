New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp Moonman is expected to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, another step in his professional comeback since winning a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Depp, 59, is in talks to dress as the award program’s Moonman mascot, recently renamed Moonperson, for the VMAs’ Aug. 28 broadcast. The news was first reported by TMZ.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is no stranger to the cable television network. He won five MTV Movie Awards, including Best Comedy Performance in “Benny & June” and Best Villain in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

It’s the latest development in Depp’s post-trial renaissance. He inked A seven-figure deal With Dior to continue as the face of the French fashion house’s fragrance Sauvage.

Depp also has two new movie projects in the works. He is returning to the big screen to play the role of King Louis XV in the French film “Jeanne du Barry”.

He does too Directed his first film For nearly three decades, he has been working with Al Pacino for a project called “Moody,” based on the life of Italian-born painter and sculptor Amadeo Modigliani.

Last month, Depp’s debut art collection, “Friends & Heroes,” sold out within hours on Castle Fine Art Gallery’s website.

780 prints featuring pop art-style portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino And Keith Richards flew off the shelves, earning the actor millions.

Depp’s star has been on the rise since a Virginia jury found him defamed in a 2018 op-ed by referring to himself as a victim of domestic violence and was awarded the award. $10.35 million in damages.

A six-week trial After accusing Heard of physically and sexually abusing him, Depp’s reputation appears to have been restored with the allegations dismissed by a jury. In a minor victory, Heard won $2 million in her counterclaim.

Both the warring exes, who have been fighting viciously in court and in the tabloids since their 2016 divorce, are appealing the ruling.

Representatives for hearing And Depp did not return requests for comment.